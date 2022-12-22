German insurance data shows 88 fully vaccinated people are dying suddenly and unexpectedly every day

German insurance data points to a vaccine holocaust

In 2020, the German government set out to monitor potential vaccine injury through insurance data. The Paul Ehrlich Institute (the German equivalent of the U.S. CDC) was tasked with analyzing and publishing the insurance data, but they have failed to do so in a timely and transparent manner.

German parliamentarian Martin Sichert and data analyst Tom Lausen forced the German government to release the data to the public. The data is shocking. After the covid jabs were rolled out to Germany at the end of 2020, the number of sudden deaths more than doubled in the first quarter of 2021. The spike in excess mortality continued as the vaccine program was rolled out to the public.

Before the jab was rolled out, the average number of sudden deaths in Germany stood at approximately 6,000 per quarter. Even during the “pandemic” in 2020, excess deaths followed similar trends to 2019, hovering around 6,000 per quarter.

Now, there are roughly 14,000 sudden and unexpected deaths per quarter. Excess mortality has more than doubled in a heavily vaccinated population. Every day in Germany, roughly 88 fully vaccinated people are now dying suddenly and unexpectedly – above the pre-vaccine averages.

Professor Stefan Homburg, former Director of the Institute of Public Finance at the University of Hannover, tweeted: “Since vaccination began in early 2021, ‘sudden and unexpected’ deaths have exploded. This is shown by the new KBV data of the 72 million insured persons.”

Global life insurance industry paying out roughly 250% more after the covid jab was rolled out

The global life insurance industry detected the first signals that the population was dying off faster after the covid-19 vaccine rollout. In the first three quarters of 2021, the life insurance industry paid out $5.5 billion, which dwarfed the total payouts ($3.5 billion) for the entirety of 2020. Aegon, which conducts two-thirds of its business in the U.S., paid out $111 million in the third quarter of 2021. These claims were 258% greater than the year before, when $31 million was paid out during a deadly global pandemic.

OneAmerica insurance of Indianapolis reported a 40 percent increase in death claims in 2021, compared to pre-plandemic levels. The deaths are being recorded for working-age people between the ages of 18 and 64. “We are seeing, right now, the highest death rates we have seen in the history of this business – not just at OneAmerica,” confirmed company CEO Scott Davison. “The data is consistent across every player in that business.”

In March of 2022, Andreas Schofbeck, former CEO of health insurance conglomerate BKK/ProVitaSchofbeck, reported an unexpected jump in vaccine-related health insurance claims. Schofbeck used the BKK billing data to claim that the government was under reporting adverse events to the covid jabs. After notifying the Paul Ehrlich Institute, he was abruptly dismissed and fired.

In his letter to the PEI, Schofbeck wrote: “If these figures are extrapolated to the whole year and to the population in Germany, probably 2.5-3 million people in Germany have received medical treatment for vaccination side effects after Corona vaccination.”

This data is on par with the vaccine injury data collected by Open Vaers in the United States. Life and health insurance companies continue to raise the alarm about vaccine injury and death, but governments continue to pretend that the excess death has nothing to do with the unlawful vaccine mandates they enforced.

Lance D Johnson

Sources include:

NewsPunch.com

NaturalNews.com

DrEddyMD.com

ChildrensHealthDefense.org [PDF]

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD

