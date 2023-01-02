Child-jabbing Aussie physician DROPS DEAD after taking very same covid injections he pushed on kids

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.Dr. Wilson Chin, a Hong Kong-born, U.K.-trained physician who practiced medicine in Queensland, Australia, is dead after getting “vaccinated” for covid.

Chin was an aggressive promoter of covid jabs, having been among the first to start injecting children under the age of 12 after Pfizer’s mRNA (messenger RNA) variety was approved for children aged 5-11.

The first two girls that Chin injected developed immediate convulsions, and it was initially believed that they died at his clinic. Chin was quick, however, to declare to Nine News jab zealot and “reporter” MacKenzie Colahan that the girls were fine and that their adverse outcomes had nothing to do with the shots.

In the aftermath of the scandal, Chin whined and complained all over the media about the “threats” he was supposedly receiving. Then the holidays arrived, and Chin reportedly “passed away suddenly” on or around Christmas Eve at the age of 34.

Reports indicate that Chin’s death was “medically related” and “not mental health related.” We can only assume, based on the circumstances, that Chin died suddenly from the very covid injections he aggressively pushed on others and took himself. (Related: Check out CovidVaccineVictims.com to read more stories about covid jab-related injuries and deaths.)

ABC News reporter Erica Gonzalez suffers similar fate as Chin; dies “unexpectedly”

Around the same time that all this was happening, another prominent figure, ABC News reporter Erica Gonzalez, died unexpectedly.

The official date of Gonzalez’s death is logged as December 21, just three days before Chin’s. And like his, Gonzalez’s death bears the textbook signature of a post-jab sudden death, likely linked to a cardiac event.

Four days before that, CNN reporter Drew Griffin also died suddenly, though the network blamed it on his “long battle” with cancer. Then we have Dax Tejera, another ABC News reporter who died suddenly from a heart attack on December 23.

In related news, data out of Australia shows that ever since covid injections were rolled out in late 2020, births Down Under have plunged by an astounding 71 percent.

“December 2021 births were at least 11,000 fewer than any other month since 1975, the furthest back the data go online,” reports indicate.

Excess deaths are also off the chart in Australia with 144,650 of them reported between January 2022 and September 2022. The historical average for that time period is 124,664 deaths.

“Thus, there have been nearly 20,000 excess deaths in 2022, or about a 16% increase from historical averages,” notes The Covid Blog.

The Australian government, meanwhile, continues to lie about all this. It claims that Australia’s population somehow grew to 26 million as of June 30, 2022, even though deaths are way up and births are way down.

“The government will likely use immigration numbers to justify this lie,” The Covid Blog says. “The country welcomed 395,000 immigrants from June 2021 to June 2022, a 171% increase from the number of immigrants the year prior. But even those immigrant arrival numbers are way down from 2020 (509,600) and 2019 (547,310). A record number of Aussies left the country (315,200) in 2019. But that number has dropped significantly in subsequent years.”

Unfortunately for the “fully vaccinated” who are still alive, 2023 is likely to be a very bad year for them. Immune degradation will worsen in the coming months, leading to even more deaths and a potential further population drop of 50 percent by the end of 2024.

“Granted every Western country succumbed to the TPTB, and rolled up their sleeves at 70%-plus rates,” says The Covid Blog. “But if that 96% double-vaxxed rate that the Aussie government claims is true, that’s a complete surrender by an entire country without the enemy firing one bullet. Welcome to The Great Reset.”

The latest news about covid injections can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

TheCovidBlog.com

DrEddyMD.com

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin) #Biological #Medicine #videos http://bit.ly/2LF3Ro3, Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation. DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get commission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.