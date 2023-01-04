RESEARCH: Everyone who gets jabbed with mRNA suffers some degree of heart damage

New research out of Switzerland has dropped a bombshell on Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) "vaccines," which we now know injure the hearts of every single person who gets injected.

While only one in 27 jab recipients ends up suffering from myocarditis or other associated injuries, every individual who gets injected suffers from some degree of heart injury whether immediately felt or not.

Subclinical myocarditis, as they are calling it, can develop without awareness depending on its severity. Over time, that damage can grow and eventually manifest clinically. It is unclear, however, how many such cases will actually be linked back to the jabs?

By all appearances, most people who get the shot for COVID are on the slow path toward heart failure, meaning their symptoms take time to manifest. A much smaller percentage develop immediate effects, which seems to be where the one in 27 data for myocarditis comes into play.

“The official line on elevated heart injuries and deaths, where they are acknowledged, is that they are most likely caused by the virus as a post-COVID condition rather than the vaccines,” reported Will Jones for The Daily Sceptic about the coverup that is taking place. (Related: Earlier this year, Moderna unleashed a new mRNA injection to “repair heart muscle” damaged by its COVID mRNA injections.)

Prior to the shots being unleashed under Operation Warp Speed, there were very few actual COVID infections in Australia, which the Health Advisory and Recovery Team (HART) pointed to as the world’s “control group” when it comes to exposing the jabs as the culprit in serious injuries and deaths.

Before the shots’ release, Aussies were doing just fine. After the shots’ release, however, people started to get sick with what the establishment had dubbed as “COVID,” even though the COVID jabs are clearly the culprit.

Australia “did not have prior COVID as a reason for seeing this rise in mortality and hospital pressure from spring 2021,” HART noted, adding that “the results from this control group indicate that the cause of this rise in deaths, particularly in young people, must be something in common with Australia, Europe and the USA.”

A similar situation occurred in New Zealand, where excess mortality really started to spike after the shots were unleashed – and especially after the “boosters” were unleashed.

“The age groups most likely to use boosters show large rises in excess mortality after boosters are rolled out,” economist John Gibson noted about that country’s data.

Japan, Israel, The Netherlands and numerous other countries saw a similar correlation between spikes in injuries and deaths and the release of the injections. Before that, COVID was mostly just the common cold for most people.

Drs. Michael Palmer and Sucharit Bhakdi from Doctors for COVID Ethics have since set out, based on all that has come to light, to present “irrefutable proof of causality” between the jabs and vascular and organ damage. Various studies, including this latest one out of Switzerland, as well as autopsy evidence from medical experts, show that:

• mRNA injections do not remain at the site of injection as claimed, but rather travel throughout the body and accumulate in organs and tissue.

• mRNA injections induce long-lasting expression of SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins in many organs.

• Jab-induced expression of said spike proteins induces autoimmune-like inflammation throughout the body.

• Jab-induced inflammation can trigger serious organ damage, especially in blood vessels, often resulting in death.

In an honest and just world, these facts alone would have induced an immediate end to all further injection of these poisons. Instead, the powers that be continue to push them in defiance of science and the truth, to the detriment of many people’s lives and livelihoods.

The latest news coverage about mRNA injections can be found at Genocide.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

DailySceptic.org

DrEddyMD.com

