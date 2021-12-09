Psychiatrists invent a totally fabricated “stress disorder” to try to explain away vaccine-induced HEART DAMAGE… they claim it’s all in your head

The plandemic purveyors have decided to blame all incidents of Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine”-induced heart disease on a new made-up “stress disorder” – meaning they want you to think that it is all in people’s minds.

Those who develop myocarditis, pericarditis, stroke, heart attack or some other cardiovascular illness after getting injected for the Fauci Flu will now be deemed to be mentally ill and in need of psychiatric care rather than medical care.

“Post-Pandemic Stress Disorder,” as they are calling it – or perhaps PPSD for short – is the official cover story for the spike in heart hospitalizations and deaths that is now occurring within the fully vaccinated population.

“… just as it seemed more people were starting to take notice and ask questions, along came the public relations arm for the people behind The Great Reset to suspend disbelief and perpetuate Pandemic Panic Theater,” writes J.D. Rucker for the No Q Report.

“They developed a new talking point – Post-Pandemic Stress Disorder – to explain away all of the cases of vaccine-induced adverse reactions, especially among young and healthy adults who seem most vulnerable.”

Believing that covid shots are “safe and effective” is the real mental illness

Citing The Evening Standard (U.K.), Rucker reports that in Great Britain, at least, two physicians from London have begun blaming PPSD for the more than 300,000 fully vaccinated Brits who now suffer from jab-induced heart-related illnesses.

“This could result in a 4.5 per cent rise in cardiovascular cases nationally because of the effects of PPSD, with those aged between 30 to 45 most at-risk,” The Evening Standardreported.

According to Mark Rayner, a former senior NHS (National Health Service) psychological therapist and founder of EASE Wellbeing CIC, as many as three million Brits are already suffering from PPSD, supposedly due to “stress and anxiety caused by the effects of Covid-19.”

No mention is made anywhere in the article about the injections, just the claim that illnesses as serious as coronary heart failure are somehow being caused by covid-induced brain damage or something.

“PPSD is a very real problem on a massive scale,” Rayner said with a straight face. “As well as the condition itself with all its immediate problems, one of the biggest collateral issues is the affect it can have on heart health.”

“It is widely recognised that reducing stress and mental health problems is crucial to the prevention and recovery of cardiovascular events such as heart attacks and strokes. We are talking about as many as 300,000 new patients with heart issues,” Rayner added.

In other words, do not look at the injections, whatever you do. Those are perfectly “safe and effective,” we are told. No, the real problem is mental illness caused by the magic floating germ, say the so-called experts, most of whom have been lying to us all from day one.

This is obviously a coverup – and a really stupid one at that. Anyone who ignores the elephant in the room (vaccines) and believes in this fictional notion of PPSD truly deserves whatever comes to them next from the plandemic conveyer belt of horrors.

“And just like that, adverse reactions to Covid-19 injections have been explained away with a magical new term and a handful of bribed, bullied, or blackmailed doctors to back up the claims,” Rucker comments about the lunacy of all this.

“It’s ludicrous prima facie for this supposed disorder to pop up suddenly, affect hundreds of thousands in the United Kingdom alone, and focus solely on the age group that has been sparking the most questions regarding adverse reactions.”

The latest news about Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) lies and deception can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

