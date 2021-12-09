Psychiatrists invent a totally fabricated “stress disorder” to try to explain away vaccine-induced HEART DAMAGE… they claim it’s all in your head

Supports Healthy Mood and Emotional WellnessThe plandemic purveyors have decided to blame all incidents of Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine”-induced heart disease on a new made-up “stress disorder” – meaning they want you to think that it is all in people’s minds.

Those who develop myocarditis, pericarditis, stroke, heart attack or some other cardiovascular illness after getting injected for the Fauci Flu will now be deemed to be mentally ill and in need of psychiatric care rather than medical care.

“Post-Pandemic Stress Disorder,” as they are calling it – or perhaps PPSD for short – is the official cover story for the spike in heart hospitalizations and deaths that is now occurring within the fully vaccinated population.

“… just as it seemed more people were starting to take notice and ask questions, along came the public relations arm for the people behind The Great Reset to suspend disbelief and perpetuate Pandemic Panic Theater,” writes J.D. Rucker for the No Q Report.

“They developed a new talking point – Post-Pandemic Stress Disorder – to explain away all of the cases of vaccine-induced adverse reactions, especially among young and healthy adults who seem most vulnerable.”

Believing that covid shots are “safe and effective” is the real mental illness

Citing The Evening Standard (U.K.), Rucker reports that in Great Britain, at least, two physicians from London have begun blaming PPSD for the more than 300,000 fully vaccinated Brits who now suffer from jab-induced heart-related illnesses.

“This could result in a 4.5 per cent rise in cardiovascular cases nationally because of the effects of PPSD, with those aged between 30 to 45 most at-risk,” The Evening Standardreported.

According to Mark Rayner, a former senior NHS (National Health Service) psychological therapist and founder of EASE Wellbeing CIC, as many as three million Brits are already suffering from PPSD, supposedly due to “stress and anxiety caused by the effects of Covid-19.”

No mention is made anywhere in the article about the injections, just the claim that illnesses as serious as coronary heart failure are somehow being caused by covid-induced brain damage or something.

“PPSD is a very real problem on a massive scale,” Rayner said with a straight face. “As well as the condition itself with all its immediate problems, one of the biggest collateral issues is the affect it can have on heart health.”

“It is widely recognised that reducing stress and mental health problems is crucial to the prevention and recovery of cardiovascular events such as heart attacks and strokes. We are talking about as many as 300,000 new patients with heart issues,” Rayner added.

In other words, do not look at the injections, whatever you do. Those are perfectly “safe and effective,” we are told. No, the real problem is mental illness caused by the magic floating germ, say the so-called experts, most of whom have been lying to us all from day one.

This is obviously a coverup – and a really stupid one at that. Anyone who ignores the elephant in the room (vaccines) and believes in this fictional notion of PPSD truly deserves whatever comes to them next from the plandemic conveyer belt of horrors.

“And just like that, adverse reactions to Covid-19 injections have been explained away with a magical new term and a handful of bribed, bullied, or blackmailed doctors to back up the claims,” Rucker comments about the lunacy of all this.

“It’s ludicrous prima facie for this supposed disorder to pop up suddenly, affect hundreds of thousands in the United Kingdom alone, and focus solely on the age group that has been sparking the most questions regarding adverse reactions.”

The latest news about Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) lies and deception can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

NoQreport.com

DrEddyMD.com

Allertrex® is a natural respiratory support product that harnesses the strength of powerful herbs and essential oils for effective lung and sinus cleansing.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.