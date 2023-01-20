FAA admits pilot EKGs are no longer normal in the era of mandatory covid vaccines

Many people missed it because it was done secretly, but after the rollout of covid “vaccines” under Operation Warp Speed, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) changed the EKG parameter range for pilots to prevent them from being grounded.

Since most pilots were forced to get injected in order to keep their jobs, the subsequent heart damage would have put many of them out of a career almost instantly had the FAA not made these changes.

According to Steve Kirsch, who uncovered the change, the October 2022 version of the FAA Guide for Aviation Medical Examiners expands the EKG parameters for pilots from a PR max of 0.2 to 0.3 or even higher – potentially “unlimited.”

“… they didn’t widen the range by a little. They widened it by a lot,” Kirsch notes. “It was done after the vaccine rollout.” (Related: Are covid jabs part of the mark of the beast system?)

“This is extraordinary. They did it hoping nobody would notice. It worked for a while. Nobody caught it. But you can’t hide these things for long.”

Do you feel safe flying on a plane with a heart-damaged pilot?

The change is not only extraordinary; it is a tacit admission by the United States government that covid jabs do, in fact, destroy the heart. And sadly, most pilots now have destroyed hearts as a result of being forced to get injected.

Kirsch estimates that in addition to these pilots, some 50 million Americans who took the jabs also have heart damage. Depending on their line of work, their hearts may no longer be up to par for their respective job duties.

Sadly, everyone who took the shots, pilots included, is now more likely to test “positive” for covid and get sick. They are also more likely to die suddenly, which could be preceded by various heart conditions like myocarditis or blood clots.

As for pilots, those who would have been grounded under the old EKG maximum but who are still flying planes under the new EKG maximum face suffering a serious cardiac injury in-flight, putting themselves, flight crews, and passengers at risk.

“This is a very wide range,” Kirsch says about the FAA’s new EKG maximum. “[I]t accommodates people who have cardiac injury. Cardiologist Thomas Levy is appalled at this change.”

The general public deserves to know about these changes, which were done in secret, because they affect the safety of air travel. Do you feel like boarding a plane piloted by someone who took the jabs and whose EKG levels now exceed the previous maximum?

Many people’s answer to that question would probably be no, if only they knew that changes were even made in the first place. Most probably assume that everything is the same as it always was, thanks to state-sanctioned secrecy concerning the matter.

Kirsch points to a study out of Puerto Rico showing that a whopping 70 percent of fully vaccinated people, when screened for cardiac injury using an FDA-approved testing device, now show clear signs of heart problems. Do we really want the pilots flying commercial aircraft to be included in that statistic?

“Bottom line: The most logical conclusion is that the FAA knows the hearts of our nation’s pilots have been injured by the COVID vaccine that they were coerced into taking, the number of pilots affected is huge, the cardiac damage is extensive, and passenger safety is being compromised by the lowering of the standards to enable pilots to fly,” Kirsch says.

“The right thing would be for the FAA to come clean and admit to the American public that the COVID vaccine has injured 20% or more of the pilots (based on their limited EKG screening), but I doubt that they will ever do that.”

Want to learn more about the deadliness and ineffectiveness of covid injections? Visit ChemicalViolence.com.

than Huff

Sources for this article include:

SteveKirsch.substack.com

DrEddyMD.com

Related Posts