Elon Musk comes clean, says covid jabs caused him and his family “major side effects” and “a serious case of myocarditis”

An early proponent of covid "vaccines," billionaire electric vehicle (EV) guru Elon Musk, now the owner of Twitter, has come forward to admit that he and his family suffered serious health effects as a result of getting injected.

With two powerful tweets, Musk sparked a conversation about the shots, including from Scott Adams of @ScottAdamsSays, another account that heavily promoted the injections early on and even attacked others for opposing them.

“I had major side effects from my second booster shot,” Musk wrote in his first tweet. “Felt like I was dying for several days. Hopefully, no permanent damage, but I dunno.”

“And my cousin, who is young & in peak health, had a serious case of myocarditis,” Musk added. “Had to go to the hospital.” (Related: In early 2020, Musk announced that he and his family would not be getting “vaccinated” for covid, so what changed his mind – or why did his story suddenly change?)

Adams retweeted a post from Rasmussen Reports containing information about the prevalence of side effects post-injection. This data shows that major side effects from the shots are not “rare” like the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) claims, but are actually rather common.

“Question: 68% of 260M Adults (177M) indicate they received the COVID-19 VAX and 7% of those reported major side effects,” Rasmussen indicated. “That translates (177 x .07) into approx. 12M people.”

“The CDC says major side effects are ‘rare.’ How many people does CDC estimate had major side effects?”

To this, Adams asked the simple question:

“How do we interpret this?”

Twitter erupts with opposition to covid shots following Musk tweets

Many people responded to Musk’s pair of tweets, some of them sharing anecdotes of their own about how covid injections harmed them or family members of friends. One, who claims to have a background in molecular biology, says the technology “made me suspect” from the beginning.

“I’m still intrigued by how many intelligent people got duped into taking these,” this person wrote. “So many people I thought would easily see through it all fell for it, but how? I’m still perplexed.”

Another hearkened back to the time when Anthony Fauci warned against trying to introduce an AIDS vaccine during the then-epidemic of the virus because injecting people for a virus during an epidemic means “all hell would break loose,” especially in the years following. So why did Fauci suddenly support injections for covid during a pandemic?

“What adds insult to injury is how most vaccine injured people are treated by doctors who dismiss vaccine causing side effects because they don’t want to rock the boat with big pharma,” expressed another person. “When I got my first one, it felt awful. Never again.”

Dr. Peter McCullough also chimed in, explaining to Musk that what he described is a phenomenon known as “reactogenicity,” which he described as being “80x from shot 1 to shot 2.”

“It goes up even further on shot 3,” McCullough added. “CDC V-safe data show 7-8% of Americans get so sick they have to go to the hospital. Time is on your side for resolution of concern provided no more injections.”

It seems the cat is out of the bag concerning these shots, and it is no longer taboo to talk openly about them and what they are doing to people’s bodies. Unfortunately for the hundreds of millions of people who already got injected, it is too late to do anything about that bad decision other than to hope and pray for the best possible outcome.

The latest news about dangerous and ineffective covid shots can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Revolver.news

NaturalNews.com


Zinc - liquid, organic, plant-based

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD

