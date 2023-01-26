The mRNA “vaccine” experiment does alter human DNA and may pass genetic code from parent to child, warns Dr. McCullough

Dr. Peter McCullough, the leading cardiologist fighting for the health of the next generation, gave a grave warning about the long-term effects of the mRNA “vaccine” experiment.

“Once people take these vaccines, it’s long lasting, it may get into the nucleus, change the human genome, and pass down to daughter cells… which means that this could actually be passed down to the progeny of vaccinated young parents,” he said. “There couldn’t be worse news right now. We were hoping this vaccine would be in and out of the body. It looks like it’s long lasting, causing a tremendous amount of damage.”

Vaccine spike protein doesn’t degrade, persists in lymph nodes, causes immune imprinting

Dr. McCullough mentioned two important studies that have gone unchallenged. In a study at Stanford, the Pfizer spike protein mRNA actually persists in the lymph nodes for several months, instead of degrading in the deltoid muscle, as was initially promised by the vaccine manufacturers. The scientists found that this predisposes the vaccinated individual to some degree of immune imprinting. In other words, the person’s immune system is being engineered to have preferential responses to the viral variants it initially encountered, negatively affecting the development of antibodies against new viral variants that will continue to challenge the immune system.

Basically, the mRNA vaccines are programming human immune systems for failure, making it harder for immune cells to respond to the ever-changing mutations that are taking place in coronaviruses. Because the spike proteins from the mRNA persist in the body for weeks (and months in some cases), vaccinated individuals are not having robust immune responses; instead, they are being burdened by long term cardio-toxins. The vaccine’s lipid nano-particle delivery system is so stealth, it is able to deliver the mRNA instructions to several organs such as liver, spleen, heart, kidney, lung, and brain.

The Pfizer mRNA vaccine is reverse transcribed in human liver cell lines

Pfizer’s bio-distribution study showed that the spike proteins target the liver, causing enlarged liver, vacuolation, increased gamma glutamyl transferase levels, and increased levels of aspartate transaminase and alkaline phosphatase.

In the other study that Dr. McCullough referenced, scientists found that the entire genetic code from Pfizer’s vaccine gets installed into human liver cell lines. The study, Intracellular Reverse Transcription of Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 In Vitro in Human Liver Cell Line, shows that the BNT162b2 vaccine actually gets reverse transcribed into DNA through human liver cells. The mRNA enters the human liver cell line Huh7 in vitro and is intracellularly reverse transcribed into DNA just six hours after exposure. The scientists see evidence that the reverse transcription process takes place through endogenous reverse transcriptase LINE-1.

Vaccine manufacturers initially promised that the mRNA would only reprogram the protein synthesis machinery of the cell, churning out spike proteins that could be degraded quickly by the innate immune system. These vaccine manufacturers promised that the mRNA would not get into the nucleus of the cells and would not alter human DNA. Scientists now show that the reverse transcription process is taking place in the liver and the Pfizer BioNTech covid-19 mRNA vaccine is to blame.

This could have grave consequences for the next generation of babies, whose cells could be programmed to churn out mRNA spike proteins from the day they are conceived. This could lead to even greater levels of miscarriage, still births, and strokes in babies. The next generation could literally be genetically programmed to suffer from pericarditis, arrhythmia, deep-vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism, myocardial infarction, intracranial hemorrhage, and thrombocytopenia – all well documented consequences of the mRNA vaccine. DNA damage is now underway and the travesty could become inter-generational. Since babies are more susceptible to the spike protein damage due to their low blood volume and the naivety of their immune cells, this mRNA experiment could have grave consequences for generations to come.

Lance D Johnson

