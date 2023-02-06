Bombshell news about Pfizer’s covid jab causing infertility leads to #Pfertility hashtag going viral

If you thought the Project Veritas Pfizer bombshells were over, think again.

The latest undercover footage to emerge of senior Pfizer executive Jordon Trishton Walker suggests that Pfizer knew from the very beginning that something was very wrong with its covid “vaccine.”

Walker told the undercover reporter, whom he thought was just his “date” for the evening, that Pfizer was concerned from the start that its messenger RNA (mRNA) injections damage a woman’s reproductive system, leading to irregular menstrual cycles.

“There is something irregular about the menstrual cycles,” Walker said. “So, people will have to investigate that down the line because that is a little concerning.” (Related: Jordon Trishton Walker has a shady past that deserves a much deeper investigation.)

“The [covid] vaccine shouldn’t be interfering with that [menstrual cycles]. So, we don’t really know,” he added, pointing to “the science” which shows that the jab should not be interacting at all with the hypothalamic-pituitary-gonadal axis (HPG axis), which are “the hormones that regulate their menstrual cycle and things like that,” Walker further admitted – watch below:

BREAKING: @Pfizer Director Concerned Over Women's Reproductive Heath After COVID-19 Vaccinations



"There is something irregular about their menstrual cycles…concerning…The vaccine shouldn't be interfering with that…It has to be affecting something hormonal…"#Pfertility pic.twitter.com/XAuMPJNShD — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) February 2, 2023

Pfizer’s covid injections interfere with the HPG axis, trigger infertility

The HPG axis is a hormone-regulating mechanism that controls a woman’s uterine and ovarian cycles for the purpose of guiding reproduction. Something about Pfizer’s covid jab interferes with this cycle, leading to infertility.

This bombshell revelation led to watchdogs everywhere starting to use the hashtag #Pfertility on Facebook and Twitter, where it has since gone viral.

Walker clarified to his “date” that the covid jab from Pfizer “shouldn’t” interfere with the HPG axis, but that “there’s something happening but we don’t always figure it out.”

“I hope we don’t discover something really bad down the line. I hope we don’t find out that somehow this mRNA lingers in the body and like … because it has to be affecting something hormonal to impact menstrual cycles,” he further stated.

“So somehow the vaccine must be interacting with that axis, the HPG axis, to be causing problems with the menstrual cycles.”

Because the HPG axis controls a woman’s menstrual cycle, this interference by Pfizer’s covid jabs “must be impacting these hormones somehow,” Walker further said.

“But then we need to find out how it’s impacting these hormones because the signaling starts in the brain.”

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), covid injections do not cause any fertility problems either in men or women. In other words, Walker either does not know what he is talking about or the CDC is lying – and we know the latter is probably the truth.

Likely unaware of the fact that he was being recorded, Walker further admitted to the undercover reporter that in order to remain employed at Pfizer, he had to take the company’s covid jab, “otherwise I would have gotten fired.”

As of this writing, Pfizer has neither confirmed nor denied the revelations that were leaked by Project Veritas through this damning footage. This would suggest that Pfizer has no refutation of the statements made because they are true and the company knows that to be the case.

“Just watch: the government will fine them a couple million dollars and the people harmed will get nothing,” suggested a commenter about the “punishment” Pfizer could face committing for these serious crimes against humanity.

The latest news about Pfizer and its criminal activities can be found at Corruption.news.

Ethan Huff

