Bombshell news about Pfizer’s covid jab causing infertility leads to #Pfertility hashtag going viral

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.If you thought the Project Veritas Pfizer bombshells were over, think again.

The latest undercover footage to emerge of senior Pfizer executive Jordon Trishton Walker suggests that Pfizer knew from the very beginning that something was very wrong with its covid “vaccine.”

Walker told the undercover reporter, whom he thought was just his “date” for the evening, that Pfizer was concerned from the start that its messenger RNA (mRNA) injections damage a woman’s reproductive system, leading to irregular menstrual cycles.

“There is something irregular about the menstrual cycles,” Walker said. “So, people will have to investigate that down the line because that is a little concerning.” (Related: Jordon Trishton Walker has a shady past that deserves a much deeper investigation.)

“The [covid] vaccine shouldn’t be interfering with that [menstrual cycles]. So, we don’t really know,” he added, pointing to “the science” which shows that the jab should not be interacting at all with the hypothalamic-pituitary-gonadal axis (HPG axis), which are “the hormones that regulate their menstrual cycle and things like that,” Walker further admitted – watch below:

Pfizer’s covid injections interfere with the HPG axis, trigger infertility

The HPG axis is a hormone-regulating mechanism that controls a woman’s uterine and ovarian cycles for the purpose of guiding reproduction. Something about Pfizer’s covid jab interferes with this cycle, leading to infertility.

This bombshell revelation led to watchdogs everywhere starting to use the hashtag #Pfertility on Facebook and Twitter, where it has since gone viral.

Walker clarified to his “date” that the covid jab from Pfizer “shouldn’t” interfere with the HPG axis, but that “there’s something happening but we don’t always figure it out.”

“I hope we don’t discover something really bad down the line. I hope we don’t find out that somehow this mRNA lingers in the body and like … because it has to be affecting something hormonal to impact menstrual cycles,” he further stated.

“So somehow the vaccine must be interacting with that axis, the HPG axis, to be causing problems with the menstrual cycles.”

Because the HPG axis controls a woman’s menstrual cycle, this interference by Pfizer’s covid jabs “must be impacting these hormones somehow,” Walker further said.

“But then we need to find out how it’s impacting these hormones because the signaling starts in the brain.”

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), covid injections do not cause any fertility problems either in men or women. In other words, Walker either does not know what he is talking about or the CDC is lying – and we know the latter is probably the truth.

Likely unaware of the fact that he was being recorded, Walker further admitted to the undercover reporter that in order to remain employed at Pfizer, he had to take the company’s covid jab, “otherwise I would have gotten fired.”

As of this writing, Pfizer has neither confirmed nor denied the revelations that were leaked by Project Veritas through this damning footage. This would suggest that Pfizer has no refutation of the statements made because they are true and the company knows that to be the case.

“Just watch: the government will fine them a couple million dollars and the people harmed will get nothing,” suggested a commenter about the “punishment” Pfizer could face committing for these serious crimes against humanity.

The latest news about Pfizer and its criminal activities can be found at Corruption.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Revolver.news

TheEpochTimes.com

DrEddyMD.com

O2-Zap® ozonated olive oil is loaded with oxygen and ozone to help promote healthy skin. May help with eczema, acne, wrinkles, swelling and irritation.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin) #Biological #Medicine #videos http://bit.ly/2LF3Ro3, Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation. DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get commission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.