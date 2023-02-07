Newsweek calls on scientific community to admit “we were wrong” about covid

A seventh-year student at a medical school in Texas penned an op-ed for Newsweek this week calling out the establishment for imposing lockdowns, masks, “vaccines” and booster shots, and other unscientific, life-destroying tyranny in the name of fighting covid.

Kevin Bass, a medical student and researcher, says he initially supported the government’s covid fascism. He believed it was the right thing to do in order to save lives, but now believes the exact opposite.

“I believed that the authorities responded to the largest public health crisis of our lives with compassion, diligence, and scientific expertise,” Bass writes. “I was wrong. We in the scientific community were wrong. And it cost lives.”

“I can see now that the scientific community from the CDC to the WHO to the FDA and their representatives, repeatedly overstated the evidence and misled the public about its own views and policies, including on natural vs. artificial immunity, school closures and disease transmission, aerosol spread, mask mandates, and vaccine effectiveness and safety, especially among the young. All of these were scientific mistakes at the time, not in hindsight. Amazingly, some of these obfuscations continue to the present day.”

Are the powers that be now openly admitting they were wrong to try to avoid paying the price for their crimes against humanity?

For whatever reason, Bass just believed everything that Tony Fauci and other authorities were declaring at the time as solutions to the covid virus, which to this day, just to clarify, has still never been isolated and proven to exist.

Now, though, Bass admits that the entire approach the scientific community took to address covid was “inherently flawed … and continues to be.” And these inherent flaws, he says, resulted “in thousands if not millions of preventable deaths.”

“What we did not properly appreciate is that preferences determine how scientific expertise is used, and that our preferences might be – indeed, our preferences were – very different from many of the people that we serve,” he explains.

“We created policy based on our preferences, then justified it using data. And then we portrayed those opposing our efforts as misguided, ignorant, selfish, and evil.”

Why this sudden change in belief? It could be because the entire world is waking up to the fact that the “vaccines” are a sham – and a deadly one, at that. Hundreds of millions of Americans let themselves get jabbed based on the inherently flawed consensus of the scientific community, of which Bass is a part.

These people’s inherently flawed beliefs at the start of the scamdemic destroyed so many lives that people are now demanding that heads roll. So, in an attempt to save themselves from the fallow, the Kevin Basses of the world are finally relenting to the fact that they were wrong in the hopes that the court of public opinion will deliver a non-guilty verdict and let their crimes against humanity slide.

Bass’s op-ed is shockingly admissive, and the fact that Newsweek even published it at all is telling. The narrative is shifting to where everyone, regardless of what “side” they are on, is reaching a common understanding that what happened during covid can never be allowed to happen again.

“My motivation for writing this is simple: It’s clear to me that for public trust to be restored in science, scientists should publicly discuss what went right and what went wrong during the pandemic, and where we could have done better,” Bass concludes.

“It’s OK to be wrong and admit where one was wrong and what one learned. That’s a central part of the way science works. Yet I fear that many are too entrenched in groupthink – and too afraid to publicly take responsibility – to do this.”

More covid-related news can be found at Plague.info.

Ethan Huff

