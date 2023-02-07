On hidden camera, Pfizer director expressed concern about covid jab-induced menstrual irregularities; “the scandal would be enormous”

Project Veritas has released another shocking new segment of undercover footage featuring Pfizer director Jordon Trishton Walker discussing the fact that his company’s covid “vaccines” negatively affect women’s reproductive health.

“There is something irregular about the menstrual cycles,” Walker tells the undercover reporter, whom he believed he was on a date with, in the latest clip. “So, people will have to investigate that down the line.”

“The [covid] vaccine shouldn’t be interfering with that [menstrual cycles]. So, we don’t really know.”

Walker further admits in the newest segment that messenger RNA (mRNA) chemicals must be “affecting something hormonal to impact menstrual cycles,” adding that “somehow this mRNA lingers in the body, and like … I hope we don’t discover something really bad down the line.”

“If something were to happen downstream and it was, like, really bad? I mean, the scale of that scandal would be enormous,” Walker proceeds to state. (Related: Evidence has emerged to suggest that Walker is a Boston Consulting Group [BCG] plant who was placed at Pfizer to push the government’s jab and outbreak quotas.)

Watch the clip below:

BREAKING: @Pfizer Director Concerned Over Women’s Reproductive Heath After COVID-19 Vaccinations “There is something irregular about their menstrual cycles…concerning…The vaccine shouldn’t be interfering with that…It has to be affecting something hormonal…”#Pfertility pic.twitter.com/XAuMPJNShD — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) February 2, 2023 Pfizer’s “negligence and criminality” are so expansive that “it’s hard to even comprehend the scope of it all”

The traction these revelations continue to gain suggests that Pfizer’s days are numbered. The general public is really starting to question the safety and effectiveness of this company’s products, including not only covid injections but other drug products as well.

“Every news outlet and public health official assured us there was no possible chance of the jab impacting pregnancy or fertility,” noted a commenter on a story about Walker’s latest-released admissions to Project Veritas.

“Yet they made those statements with zero evidence. How could they possibly know, as the trials didn’t even last 9 months? The negligence and criminality are so large that it’s hard to even comprehend the scope of it all.”

When Operation Warp Speed was first launched in late-2020, few were asking questions about the safety and effectiveness of all the covid injections that were unleashed at the time. Now, Pfizer, at least, is center stage for scrutiny and investigation.

“When the average person begins to wonder, ‘how did they manufacture billions of doses in the span of just a few months for a new virus?’ it will be game over,” another commenter suggested.

It would seem as though we are almost at this point as the new #Pfertility hashtag gains popularity across social media. Almost every news item about Pfizer these days exposes the company as a sham, which is changing the minds of millions concerning the untrustworthiness of Big Pharma.

“The pandemic simulation that occurred prior to covid specifically noted that two years after the rushed vaccine, the world would wake up to its dangers and lose faith in government and institutions causing widespread chaos,” another commenter suggested about this all being scripted.

“The globalists have planned for this awakening and will be there to quell any and all dissent.”

Another wrote that the admissions Walker made to his “date” prove that Pfizer knew all along that its covid injections were deadly. This was probably the entire point of them right from the beginning.

“This is why they wanted everyone to take it,” this person added. “Depopulation is a feature, not a bug.”

The latest news about dangerous and ineffective covid injections can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

ZeroHedge.com

DrEddyMD.com

Related Posts