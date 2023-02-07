On hidden camera, Pfizer director expressed concern about covid jab-induced menstrual irregularities; “the scandal would be enormous”

Hematrex® is an herbal circulatory system support formula that promotes blood vessel strength and elasticity for healthy blood flow throughout the body.Project Veritas has released another shocking new segment of undercover footage featuring Pfizer director Jordon Trishton Walker discussing the fact that his company’s covid “vaccines” negatively affect women’s reproductive health.

“There is something irregular about the menstrual cycles,” Walker tells the undercover reporter, whom he believed he was on a date with, in the latest clip. “So, people will have to investigate that down the line.”

“The [covid] vaccine shouldn’t be interfering with that [menstrual cycles]. So, we don’t really know.”

Walker further admits in the newest segment that messenger RNA (mRNA) chemicals must be “affecting something hormonal to impact menstrual cycles,” adding that “somehow this mRNA lingers in the body, and like … I hope we don’t discover something really bad down the line.”

“If something were to happen downstream and it was, like, really bad? I mean, the scale of that scandal would be enormous,” Walker proceeds to state. (Related: Evidence has emerged to suggest that Walker is a Boston Consulting Group [BCG] plant who was placed at Pfizer to push the government’s jab and outbreak quotas.)

Watch the clip below:

BREAKING: @Pfizer Director Concerned Over Women’s Reproductive Heath After COVID-19 Vaccinations

“There is something irregular about their menstrual cycles…concerning…The vaccine shouldn’t be interfering with that…It has to be affecting something hormonal…”#Pfertility pic.twitter.com/XAuMPJNShD

— Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) February 2, 2023

Pfizer’s “negligence and criminality” are so expansive that “it’s hard to even comprehend the scope of it all”

The traction these revelations continue to gain suggests that Pfizer’s days are numbered. The general public is really starting to question the safety and effectiveness of this company’s products, including not only covid injections but other drug products as well.

“Every news outlet and public health official assured us there was no possible chance of the jab impacting pregnancy or fertility,” noted a commenter on a story about Walker’s latest-released admissions to Project Veritas.

“Yet they made those statements with zero evidence. How could they possibly know, as the trials didn’t even last 9 months? The negligence and criminality are so large that it’s hard to even comprehend the scope of it all.”

When Operation Warp Speed was first launched in late-2020, few were asking questions about the safety and effectiveness of all the covid injections that were unleashed at the time. Now, Pfizer, at least, is center stage for scrutiny and investigation.

“When the average person begins to wonder, ‘how did they manufacture billions of doses in the span of just a few months for a new virus?’ it will be game over,” another commenter suggested.

It would seem as though we are almost at this point as the new #Pfertility hashtag gains popularity across social media. Almost every news item about Pfizer these days exposes the company as a sham, which is changing the minds of millions concerning the untrustworthiness of Big Pharma.

“The pandemic simulation that occurred prior to covid specifically noted that two years after the rushed vaccine, the world would wake up to its dangers and lose faith in government and institutions causing widespread chaos,” another commenter suggested about this all being scripted.

“The globalists have planned for this awakening and will be there to quell any and all dissent.”

Another wrote that the admissions Walker made to his “date” prove that Pfizer knew all along that its covid injections were deadly. This was probably the entire point of them right from the beginning.

“This is why they wanted everyone to take it,” this person added. “Depopulation is a feature, not a bug.”

The latest news about dangerous and ineffective covid injections can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

ZeroHedge.com

DrEddyMD.com

Oregatrex™oregano oil blend is loaded with antioxidants and carvacrol, the active ingredient in oregano. Perfect for defending against harmful organisms.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin) #Biological #Medicine #videos http://bit.ly/2LF3Ro3, Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation. DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get commission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.