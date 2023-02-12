EVIDENCE: Government sent deadlier covid “vaccines” to red states to depopulate conservatives

Floratrex™ is a superior blend of 50 billion live and active cultures from 18 probiotic strains. It also contains prebiotics to help support strong gut health.Mike Yeadon, the former head of respiratory research at Pfizer, and independent researcher Craig Paardekooper have sourced Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) data on vaccine deaths and injuries in the United States showing that “red,” or conservative-leaning, states are seeing, on average, twice the number of covid “vaccine”-related deaths compared to “blue,” or liberal-leaning, states.

VAERS, a government-run database, currently logs more than 700,000 adverse reactions caused by covid injections from Moderna, Pfizer, and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) – these are the only three covid jabs that were emergency authorized and / or approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in the U.S.

Yeadon and Paardekooper’s research led them to conclude that not all batches, or lots, of covid jabs are the same. Some lots are highly lethal while others are mostly harmless or even entirely placebo. More information about their methods and findings can be found at HowBadIsMyBatch.com and at HowBad.info.

“These vaccines have been deployed in different batches, officially referred to as lots,” explains Greg Reese from Infowars. “This has allowed Yeadon’s team to back-engineer Big Pharma’s covid vaccine deployment agenda in the U.S.”

“About 0.5% of all the different batches are highly toxic, resulting in hospitalization, disability, and death within days or weeks of injection. Other batches cause minimal adverse reactions and most seem to be harmless placebos.”

(Related: Data from the government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System [VAERS] also suggests that red states are seeing much high rates of injury and sudden death from covid injections.)

Is the deep state poisoning conservatives with covid jabs to reinvent “democracy?”

We know that Pfizer, Moderna, and Janssen have been quietly monitoring the lethal effectiveness of the specific deadly batches they deployed. And while one company is deploying a lethal batch, the other two are deploying harmless ones, creating the scientific environment to conduct dose-range finding, or the maximum tolerated dose for each lethal batch.

Each lethal batch is preceded and followed by quiet period, Reese says, allowing the three pharmaceutical giants time to establish their baseline before they deploy their next deadly batch.

Private documents from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) further show expiration dates that include only certain lots – these being the very same lots that were found in Paardekooper’s database to be highly toxic – there is no need to list expiration dates for harmless placebos, after all.

From this, the team discovered that the overwhelming majority of vaccine deaths are happening in red states.

“Some states, in particular Kentucky, Montana, Alaska, Tennessee, North Dakota, and South Dakota, are experiencing 4x, 5x, 6x, even 11x the number of deaths per 100,000 vaccinated compared to other states,” Paardekooper found.

“Such a situation should be raising a safety signal, and requires investigation. The higher death rate in these states following vaccination suggests that they may be receiving more toxic batches, or being administered to more vulnerable people.”

On average, red states are experiencing twice the number of vaccine deaths and injuries than blue states. This can only be due, the experts say, to red states receiving at least twice the amount of highly lethal covid jab batches compared to blue states.

“They are killing people who voted against the Build Back Better agenda while flooding the borders with unvaccinated foreigners,” Reese warns.

In the comments, someone else asked:

“Didn’t we go to war against Iraq and Syria because they were supposed to be killing their own people with chemical and biological weapons? Now the U.S. government is doing exactly the same thing.”

The latest news about dangerous and ineffective covid “vaccines” can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

AllNewsPipeline.com

DrEddyMD.com

The Harmful Organism Cleanse Kit™ will help you remove unwanted organisms from your digestive tract while supporting your gut's health with probiotics.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin) #Biological #Medicine #videos http://bit.ly/2LF3Ro3, Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation. DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get commission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.