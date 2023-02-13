THE PLAN: By this time in 2025, most remaining humans will be bug-eating transgenders connected to a transhumanist super computer

What will the world look like two years from now? The answer is a whole lot less human.

Part of the plan is to convert everyone’s dinner plates into piles of bugs and “plant-based” lab creations rather than the meat and eggs humanity has been consuming for millennia. Everyone’s bodies will also be converted to transgender hybrids and connected to a transhumanist super computer.

We are already witnessing the trans-ification of the next generation under the banner of LGBT. This is a prelude to the transhuman-ification of all leftover humanity once the Great Reset comes into full swing.

Right now, the agenda involves pricing everyone out of traditional foods through inflation and supply chain problems. The energy crisis is also part of the mix as it is making fertilizers too expensive to produce.

Egg inflation and associated shortages are another cut in the death by-a-million cuts gameplan of the “elite.” First, it was meat; now it is eggs; and eventually, it will be everything natural and good and wholesome that gets extinguished in exchange for the globalist dystopia that is forming right before our eyes.

“Avian flu” is a farce; egg prices are high because of a “collusive scheme among industry leaders”

The latest data from the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) show that world food prices reached an all-time high in 2022. This was achieved despite nine consecutive months of food prices dropping from April through December.

Meat, dairy, and vegetable oil prices are currently at their highest levels since the FAO first started keeping records in 1990. The previous record was hit in 2011.

There are many circulating excuses to explain away the high price of eggs in particular, which we are told is primarily the result of “avian flu.” Actual egg farmers, though, say otherwise.

Just six percent of egg-laying chicken flocks have been affected by bird flu, which is not nearly enough to explain away the dramatic shortages and price increases now being seen at grocery stores.

As all this is happening, the globalist-controlled media machine is claiming that eggs are unhealthy anyway and that people should voluntarily stop eating them and instead switch to lab-produced egg substitutes and other fake foods.

Once the mRNA “vaccines” for covid are finished killing off much of the human herd and DNA-reprogramming the rest, those who remain as human-machine hybrids will be primed and ready to consume all this fake food while the “elite” chow down on all the good stuff that is being systematically from the consumer market.

The European Union (EU) is leading the way in pushing the pro-bug, anti-meat agenda. Numerous insect varieties were recently approved for human consumption across the European bloc, and the media are now busy pushing them onto consumers.

“Forbes repeated the four classical conditioning talking points contained in all mainstream bug-eating propaganda,” reports The Covid Blog. “It’s the exact same method Russian psychologist Ivan Pavlov used to make dogs salivate just from the sound of a metronome. The four established propaganda talking points for bug eating are:

• protein-rich

• delicacies in many parts of the world

• Eating bugs stop climate change

• Eating bugs improve global food security

The goal is to make people salivate over the following, versus natural nausea and potential vomiting.”

Europeans are clearly slated to be first in line for the bug-eating agenda. Next comes the United States, which is ground zero for globalist programming and depopulation.

There is also the “transmaxxing” depopulation trend that involves brainwashing young men into giving up on their masculinity and turning into “women.” These are the types of “people” that the globalists are programming to become their future bug-eating slaves in the New World Order.

More related news can be found at Collapse.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

TheCovidBlog.com

DrEddyMD.com

Related Posts