Justin Bieber cancels entire world tour for 2023 due to post-covid “vaccine” facial paralysis

Hematrex® is an herbal circulatory system support formula that promotes blood vessel strength and elasticity for healthy blood flow throughout the body.His fanatics will not be able to see him perform at any more “Justice World Tour” events this year because pop icon Justin Bieber has reportedly canceled the rest of his 2023 singing schedule due to a serious Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” adverse event he suffered.

Bieber was supposed to appear in California, Connecticut, and Washington, D.C., among other locations, in the coming months – but no longer. Citing “health problems,” Bieber has basically called it quits, much to the surprise of many. (Related: Bieber says he has Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a known adverse reaction of Fauci Flu shots.)

Back in September, the “Sorry” singer announced on Instagram that he was pausing his tour, which kicked off in February 2022, due to the paralyzing condition. Many fans thought he would return in 2023, but the 70 shows Bieber had planned for this year are also now canceled.

“Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, where my face was partially paralyzed,” Bieber told his fans and followers in a recent social media post.

“As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North American leg of the Justice Tour. After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me.”

Bieber still has his one-eye-open disease, so he can longer perform

Ramsay Hunt syndrome, in case you are unfamiliar with it, is a neurological disorder demarcated by facial paralysis. In this case, Bieber’s eyes do not work as normal, and one closes while the other remains open, creating a one-eyed appearance.

“I’m gonna get better, and I’m doing all these facial exercises to get my face back to normal, and it will go back to normal,” Bieber added in his Instagram post. “It’s just time, and we don’t know how much time it’s gonna be, but it’s gonna be OK.”

Bieber’s wife Hailey also reportedly suffered a stroke right around the time he developed his one-eye-open neurological disease. Since her alleged hospitalization on March 10, 2022, Hailey has only been in the news for a social media spat she continues to have with Selena Gomez, who used to date Justin.

“Drugs don’t do a body good, especially the mRNA types,” one commenter on a news story wrote.

“Justin’s sad situation brings to mind Neil Young, Gene Simmons, Howard Stern and so many other people who used to be or should have been rebels,” wrote another.

“They weren’t rebels at all, they didn’t question authority, they didn’t do their own research … and things changed so much for the worse that Ed Dowd felt compelled to write ‘Cause Unknown: The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths in 2021 & 2022,’ the contents of which everyone should become aware of. At least the Biebs didn’t suffer THAT fate like the hundreds of European ‘footballers.’”

Numerous others pointed out that mRNA is “the gift that keeps on giving,” meaning people who get injected with it suffer prolonged health problems before likely succumbing to an early death once their immune systems implode due to vaccine-induced AIDS.

“Bieber is a spokesperson for Pfizer and the Hellywood music industry,” said another person. “Sickness is the new health. How’s the spike protein shedding going? Don’t worry, it’s one of 1,200 side effects of this gene therapy depopulation weapon.”

“Control, depopulation, and separation from God sells big,” this same person added. “More important to resist and don’t comply. Our bodies are pharmacies as created by God, not pharmakeia.”

The latest news about covid injections can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

PageSix.com

DrEddyMD.com

Organic Support for a Strong Immune System

Related Posts

Advertisement

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin) #Biological #Medicine #videos http://bit.ly/2LF3Ro3, Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation. DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get commission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.