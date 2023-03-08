Justin Bieber cancels entire world tour for 2023 due to post-covid “vaccine” facial paralysis

His fanatics will not be able to see him perform at any more “Justice World Tour” events this year because pop icon Justin Bieber has reportedly canceled the rest of his 2023 singing schedule due to a serious Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” adverse event he suffered.

Bieber was supposed to appear in California, Connecticut, and Washington, D.C., among other locations, in the coming months – but no longer. Citing “health problems,” Bieber has basically called it quits, much to the surprise of many. (Related: Bieber says he has Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a known adverse reaction of Fauci Flu shots.)

Back in September, the “Sorry” singer announced on Instagram that he was pausing his tour, which kicked off in February 2022, due to the paralyzing condition. Many fans thought he would return in 2023, but the 70 shows Bieber had planned for this year are also now canceled.

“Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, where my face was partially paralyzed,” Bieber told his fans and followers in a recent social media post.

“As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North American leg of the Justice Tour. After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me.”

Bieber still has his one-eye-open disease, so he can longer perform

Ramsay Hunt syndrome, in case you are unfamiliar with it, is a neurological disorder demarcated by facial paralysis. In this case, Bieber’s eyes do not work as normal, and one closes while the other remains open, creating a one-eyed appearance.

“I’m gonna get better, and I’m doing all these facial exercises to get my face back to normal, and it will go back to normal,” Bieber added in his Instagram post. “It’s just time, and we don’t know how much time it’s gonna be, but it’s gonna be OK.”

Bieber’s wife Hailey also reportedly suffered a stroke right around the time he developed his one-eye-open neurological disease. Since her alleged hospitalization on March 10, 2022, Hailey has only been in the news for a social media spat she continues to have with Selena Gomez, who used to date Justin.

“Drugs don’t do a body good, especially the mRNA types,” one commenter on a news story wrote.

“Justin’s sad situation brings to mind Neil Young, Gene Simmons, Howard Stern and so many other people who used to be or should have been rebels,” wrote another.

“They weren’t rebels at all, they didn’t question authority, they didn’t do their own research … and things changed so much for the worse that Ed Dowd felt compelled to write ‘Cause Unknown: The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths in 2021 & 2022,’ the contents of which everyone should become aware of. At least the Biebs didn’t suffer THAT fate like the hundreds of European ‘footballers.’”

Numerous others pointed out that mRNA is “the gift that keeps on giving,” meaning people who get injected with it suffer prolonged health problems before likely succumbing to an early death once their immune systems implode due to vaccine-induced AIDS.

“Bieber is a spokesperson for Pfizer and the Hellywood music industry,” said another person. “Sickness is the new health. How’s the spike protein shedding going? Don’t worry, it’s one of 1,200 side effects of this gene therapy depopulation weapon.”

“Control, depopulation, and separation from God sells big,” this same person added. “More important to resist and don’t comply. Our bodies are pharmacies as created by God, not pharmakeia.”

