Is Lyme disease a government-made bioweapon?

There is a new epidemic of Lyme disease, or so we are told, that is once again drawing attention to the claim of award-winning author Kris Newby, whose book “Bitten: The Secret History of Lyme Disease and Biological Weapons” suggests that Lyme disease is a government-made bioweapon.

Dr. Joseph Mercola addressed this in a recent piece he wrote highlighting how the symptoms of Lyme disease mimic those of all sorts of other debilitating illnesses, including multiple sclerosis, arthritis, chronic fatigue, fibromyalgia, and even Alzheimer’s disease.

“… yet it’s hard to detect because its corkscrew-shaped form allows it to burrow into and hide in your tissues,” Mercola notes. “Now an epidemic out of control, did it too come from the U.S. biological weapons program?”

After looking into the matter personally, this writer is likewise convinced that Lyme disease is a bioweapon much like the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19). It was probably concocted in a laboratory somewhere, perhaps overseas, and unleashed into the wild for human infection.

(Related: Last year, Pfizer began targeting children with new “vaccines” for Lyme disease, claiming little ones are a perfect testing ground for the experimental shots.)

CIA, Rocky Mountain Labs, and Fort Detrick implicated in creation of Lyme disease

Secretive government research, as also highlighted by investigative journalist Paul D. Thacker in a Substack article dated Feb. 28, 2023, involving the manipulation of pathogens could be how Lyme disease first emerged – it certainly appears that way, anyway.

As part of its ongoing efforts to modify pathogens to make them more deadly, the government, which is clearly in the business of genocide, may have unleashed one of the deadliest diseases known to man.

In addition to writing a book about the subject, Newby also produced a documentary about Lyme disease in 2008 called “Under Our Skin” that was nominated for an Academy Award because it was so powerfully persuasive and done well. This was followed by a second documentary in 2014 called “Under Our Skin 2: Emergence.”

Newby and her husband both developed Lyme disease in 2002 while vacationing in Martha’s Vineyard. They were “desperately ill and undiagnosed for a year,” Newby says, adding that she thought it was the end of her life as she knew it.

“It took us four or five years to fully recover,” she told Thacker.

Part of what makes Lyme disease especially deadly compared to other illnesses is the way it embeds itself in tissue, as well as its resistance to treatment.

“Lyme disease is transmitted by ticks (and sometimes other biting insects) infected with the bacteria Borrelia burgdorferi,” Mercola writes. “There are about two dozen species of B. burgdorferi with hundreds of strains worldwide, many of which are resistant to antibiotics. Research suggests one reason for this may be that B. burgdorferi form protective biofilms around themselves, which enhances antibiotic resistance.

“Another feature that makes B. burgdorferi such a formidable foe is its ability to take on different forms in your body, depending on the conditions. This clever maneuvering helps it to hide and survive. Its corkscrew-shaped form also allows it to burrow into and hide in a variety of your body’s tissues, which is why it causes such wide-ranging multisystem involvement.”

Because ticks can also carry other pathogens, co-infections often occur that make Lyme disease even more difficult to treat. And while there is no smoking gun evidence to prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that the government is responsible for this scourge, well, as they say: where there’s smoke, there’s fire.

In short, the scandal involves many of the usual suspects: the CIA, level-four biosafety laboratories where bioweapons are made, and Fort Detrick. Be sure to check out Mercola’s full article, as well as the book and films aforementioned, to learn more.

The latest news about the bioterrorism activity of the United States government can be found at Genocide.news.

