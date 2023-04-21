Top 7 types of CANCER cases are SKYROCKETING since humans began getting injected with Covid spike protein jabs

Organic Support for a Strong Immune SystemWhat could possibly cause almost every type of cancer to exacerbate within just months? What toxin are so many humans “consuming” over the past couple years that so many cancer cases are increasing, exponentially? Invasive breast cancer for 2022 was newly diagnosed in over a quarter million women, as incidence rates continue to increase. Also, in 2022, newly diagnosed lung cancer cases exceeded 230,000, as those also continue to increase. Plus, after decades of decline, now prostate cancer cases are on the rise. What in the world is happening?

Oddly, ever since the Covid-19 “vaccines” came out, millions of injected victims are either developing cancer “out of the blue” or their current case of cancer has suddenly worsened, or they had cancer that went into remission, and suddenly it has returned with a vengeance. This requires careful consideration. Let’s take a closer look.

Dramatic rise in early onset cancers since the experimental mRNA Covid jabs were released for mass human trials

One could say that there are several billion guinea pigs on earth, wobbling around like confused zombies, wondering why they suddenly have chronic inflammation. Every single human who got injected with experimental mRNA “technology” is a like a lab-tested animal, waiting to find out if the “medication” takes, or takes them out instead.

Millions of cancer deaths are now being hidden by the medical industrial complex and the vaccine industrial complex.

A medical doctor in British Columbia, Dr. Charles Hoffe, ran PET/CT scans on cancer patients who got a Pfizer mRNA booster shot a week earlier, and found they had rapid progression of T-cell lymphoma, a dramatic increase of gastrointestinal lesions, plus a turbo-effect of spreading of cells in the lymph nodes under the arms near the armpits. It’s called TURBO CANCER because the spike proteins serve as a turbo-like fuel or carcinogen that feeds the cancer cells so they multiply exponentially, invading the rest of the body. The spike proteins literally turn off genes that fight off cancer (P-53), leaving the genome unguarded.

Spike proteins, it turns out, are the perfect food for feeding cancer. That means that the majority of Covid-vaccinated patients could experience critical health damage in the coming months and years, especially as more and more people get booster shots. Cancer cells in the Covid-vaccine-injected body are being fed, while the human immune system is being instructed (think mRNA) to stand down and not fight the cancer.

Toxic prions known as “spike proteins” are recognized by the immune system as foreign invaders and pathogens that are invading vital organs

Attack of the killer clones. Tiny little terrorists (spike proteins) dressed up and wearing a “mask” that looks like a lab-concocted virus are invading human organs, causing the immune system to attack, while feeding evil cancer cells the fuel they need to grow and take over. These toxic prions mimic a deadly virus, and they do not remain in the injection site, as the vaccine industrial complex misinforms the masses with their disinformation about this.

Anyone who is battling cancer or already battled it and beat it, now has a new challenge on their hands, and it’s more of a war than just a battle. Millions of spike proteins are floating around in their Covid-vax-injected system, and it’s like spreading candy around the house for the cockroaches and ants to find. Cancer is being fed by the Fauci Flu injections, and MSM won’t say a word about it. Just look at the skyrocketing cases of all kinds of cancer over the past two years, and you will see.

#1. Turbo cancer – existing tumors grow exponentially quicker (plus multiple tumors in multiple organs)

#2. Breast cancer

#3. Recurrence (and metastasis) after complete remission prior to Covid jab(s)

#4. Lung and bronchus cancer

#5. Prostate cancer

#6. Colon and rectum cancer

#7. Stomach and esophageal cancer

Bookmark Censored.news to your favorite websites for truth news about cancer and the Covid clot shots that are being censored from the rest of media as you read this.

S.D. Wells

Sources for this article include:

DrEddyMD.com

News.Harvard.edu

ThePeoplesVoice.tvc

Zinc is an essential mineral that supports the immune system, digestive system, cellular growth and development, and more

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin) #Biological #Medicine #videos http://bit.ly/2LF3Ro3, Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation. DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get commission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.