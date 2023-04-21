Top 7 types of CANCER cases are SKYROCKETING since humans began getting injected with Covid spike protein jabs

What could possibly cause almost every type of cancer to exacerbate within just months? What toxin are so many humans “consuming” over the past couple years that so many cancer cases are increasing, exponentially? Invasive breast cancer for 2022 was newly diagnosed in over a quarter million women, as incidence rates continue to increase. Also, in 2022, newly diagnosed lung cancer cases exceeded 230,000, as those also continue to increase. Plus, after decades of decline, now prostate cancer cases are on the rise. What in the world is happening?

Oddly, ever since the Covid-19 “vaccines” came out, millions of injected victims are either developing cancer “out of the blue” or their current case of cancer has suddenly worsened, or they had cancer that went into remission, and suddenly it has returned with a vengeance. This requires careful consideration. Let’s take a closer look.

Dramatic rise in early onset cancers since the experimental mRNA Covid jabs were released for mass human trials

One could say that there are several billion guinea pigs on earth, wobbling around like confused zombies, wondering why they suddenly have chronic inflammation. Every single human who got injected with experimental mRNA “technology” is a like a lab-tested animal, waiting to find out if the “medication” takes, or takes them out instead.

Millions of cancer deaths are now being hidden by the medical industrial complex and the vaccine industrial complex.

A medical doctor in British Columbia, Dr. Charles Hoffe, ran PET/CT scans on cancer patients who got a Pfizer mRNA booster shot a week earlier, and found they had rapid progression of T-cell lymphoma, a dramatic increase of gastrointestinal lesions, plus a turbo-effect of spreading of cells in the lymph nodes under the arms near the armpits. It’s called TURBO CANCER because the spike proteins serve as a turbo-like fuel or carcinogen that feeds the cancer cells so they multiply exponentially, invading the rest of the body. The spike proteins literally turn off genes that fight off cancer (P-53), leaving the genome unguarded.

Spike proteins, it turns out, are the perfect food for feeding cancer. That means that the majority of Covid-vaccinated patients could experience critical health damage in the coming months and years, especially as more and more people get booster shots. Cancer cells in the Covid-vaccine-injected body are being fed, while the human immune system is being instructed (think mRNA) to stand down and not fight the cancer.

Toxic prions known as “spike proteins” are recognized by the immune system as foreign invaders and pathogens that are invading vital organs

Attack of the killer clones. Tiny little terrorists (spike proteins) dressed up and wearing a “mask” that looks like a lab-concocted virus are invading human organs, causing the immune system to attack, while feeding evil cancer cells the fuel they need to grow and take over. These toxic prions mimic a deadly virus, and they do not remain in the injection site, as the vaccine industrial complex misinforms the masses with their disinformation about this.

Anyone who is battling cancer or already battled it and beat it, now has a new challenge on their hands, and it’s more of a war than just a battle. Millions of spike proteins are floating around in their Covid-vax-injected system, and it’s like spreading candy around the house for the cockroaches and ants to find. Cancer is being fed by the Fauci Flu injections, and MSM won’t say a word about it. Just look at the skyrocketing cases of all kinds of cancer over the past two years, and you will see.

#1. Turbo cancer – existing tumors grow exponentially quicker (plus multiple tumors in multiple organs)

#2. Breast cancer

#3. Recurrence (and metastasis) after complete remission prior to Covid jab(s)

#4. Lung and bronchus cancer

#5. Prostate cancer

#6. Colon and rectum cancer

#7. Stomach and esophageal cancer

S.D. Wells

