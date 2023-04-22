Former nurse describes hospital Covid-19 protocols as “medical murder”

A former California nurse who was fired for refusing to get “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) is speaking out about the horrors she witnessed and endured while working throughout the “pandemic.”

Gail Macrae says she used to support organizations like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Medical Association (AMA) prior to covid. What she saw and was ordered to do to patients as part of the government’s official covid protocols, however, changed her views entirely.

Before being let go, Macrae worked in hospitals, including in the intensive care unit (ICU), as a nurse, and she is also a midwife. She was employed at Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center from 2015 until 2021 when Operation Warp Speed was launched by the Trump administration.

Around the spring of 2020 when covid was really ramping up, Macrae started to notice anomalies between what the media was reporting and what was actually happening at her place of employment.

“They were never full of patients,” Macrae said about how her hospital was anything but “overflowing” like the fake news media was reporting at the time. “As a matter of fact, from the onset of covid, for the whole first year of this pandemic not only was our hospital under capacity, but I was getting canceled.”

How many other nurses were told to violate their morals by murdering patients with remdesivir and ventilators?

Macrae’s position at the hospital was per diem, meaning she was unable to create her own schedule and choose when to work. Oftentimes the hospital would cancel her shifts because there simply were not enough patients being admitted in need of care.

It turns out that this was the “standard” throughout the winter of 2020 as well, which is supposedly when covid cases were out of control. On just two occasions the hospital filled up with patients, but Macrae says this was not out of the ordinary for that time of year, covid or not.

The only thing that changed during this time is that Macrae and her colleagues were forced to tell patients’ families that they could not visit their loved ones, which she felt was “violating” her ethics and morals.

Macrae was also forced to administer deadly medications like remdesivir, which Tony Fauci directly profited from – but that does not work to treat covid. Meanwhile, hospital staff was prohibited from administering hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and ivermectin to patients.

“And we’re seeing no improvement,” Macrae says about the official covid protocols she was forced to administer. “And as a matter of fact, we’re seeing patients going to multi-organ failures.”

Neither the CDC nor the AMA ever changed its policies, despite all the carnage, which just goes to show that these organizations cannot be trusted. In Macrae’s view, what they told medical workers to do throughout covid amounts to “medical murder.”

“I think that it comes from the combination, it’s the remdesivir, it’s the isolation of the patients. It’s weeks on end with, you know, no access to food and water,” she said about how these protocols needlessly ended many patients’ lives.

“All of these protocols, the fear mongering, the isolation, the toxic medications – I walked away feeling like I had participated in medical murder.”

After the unleashing of the “vaccines” under Operation Warp Speed, Macrae started to see an influx of patients suffering from heart attack or stroke – or what in the medical field are known as “code blue” calls.

“And nine out of 10 times those code blues were to the lower level, down to the clinic, where they were injecting people,” Macrae said. “And [two of] my colleagues did in fact go into anaphylaxis after receiving their shots.”

