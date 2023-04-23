MAD-HUMAN DISEASE? Prion-based diseases can be induced by mRNA vaccines, according to study

Similar to bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE or "mad cow disease"), a progressive neurological disorder of cattle that results from an infection by transmissible agents called prions, the Pfizer "vaccine" for Covid-19 has been revealed by analysis to have two potential risk factors for inducing prion-based disease in humans.

In a study published in Microbiology & Infectious Diseases in February of 2021, the Pfizer mRNA spike-protein-prion jab was analyzed for the presence of sequences that can activate or induce prion disease in humans, and the conclusion is very concerning. Two sequences were identified that are considered risk factors for prion disease, and the RNA vaccine is shown to be able to activate these prions that can lead to the development of common neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s and ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), a nervous system disease where nerve cells break down and impact physical function. There is no cure.

The mRNA vaccine study revealed the presence of sequences that can activate two intrinsic proteins, TDP-43 and FUS, capable of inducing neurologically-impairing prion diseases in humans. Over the years, a wealth of knowledge has been published on a certain class of RNA-binding proteins that has been revealed to cause a whole host of neurological diseases, and now the Wuhan Virus jabs may be classified under that nightmarish umbrella.

PRION-BASED DISEASES are induced by mRNA-based vaccines due to activation of intrinsic proteins to form prions, leading to neurodegenerative diseases

The Pfizer RNA-based Covid-19 protein-prion injection was NEVER approved by the FDA. Under the “Emergency Use Authorization” Act, it is clearly stated that this kind of authorization can only be put into use if there are no other alternatives that are effective at mitigating the infection in question, and there were several, so even the EUA was not legitimate, so the experimental gene-mutating “vaccines” should never have been authorized for use on humans.

The EUA states that only in certain emergencies can the FDA issue the EUA, if there are no adequate and available alternatives. Yet, ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, vitamin D and zinc all were proving to be effective at preventing, mitigating, and ending Covid-19 infection.

The Pfizer jab was dished out to hundreds of millions of humans with no long-term safety studies conducted, and with all this prior information about RNA having the potential to cause neurologically-impairing prion diseases. Now, research reveals the spike protein encoded by the vaccine can lead to pathologic prion transformation, causing MORE disease than the pandemic of Covid-19. This is the epitome of the old saying, “the cure may be worse than the disease.”

This type of research can be used to develop bioweapons, dirty bombs, and other tactics that violate the Geneva Convention, which prohibits using poisonous gases or biological weapons on humans during wartime. The current analysis indicates that Pfizer’s RNA-based China Flu jab contains MANY of the RNA sequences that have a HIGH affinity for TDP-43 and FUS, giving the viral-spike-protein-jab the likely potential to induce chronic degenerative neurological diseases in humans. Is that not a bioweapon?

To make matters worse, the Pfizer vaccine uses a unique RNA nucleoside that, according to FDA briefing documents, was chosen to REDUCE activation of the innate immune system. If the so-called “vaccine” is in fact a bioweapon, then a second more dangerous virus could be released that would bind spike protein found on the host cells of the vaccine recipients, with mass casualties caused by these infectious agents. See where this is going? One word. Depopulation.

Bookmark Vaccines news to your favorite independent websites for updates on experimental mRNA gene mutation injections the CDC and fake news claim are “safe and effective” when they’re really dangerous and health-damaging.

S.D. Wells

Sources for this article include:

Pandemic.news

SCIvisionPub.com

DrEddyMD.com

