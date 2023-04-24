EXTERMINATION: Is the global population already one billion less than it was before Operation Warp Speed?
Despite all the “help save lives” ballyhoo that was trumpeted throughout the world since early 2020 when the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) first appeared seemingly out of nowhere, the population of the planet appears to have plunged substantially ever since the “pandemic” was announced.
The deaths really started pouring in after the Trump administration launched Operation Warp Speed, the fast-tracked “vaccination” scheme that resulted in tens of millions of serious injuries and deaths. Now, based on the data that is available and gatherable, it would appear as though one billion people died as a result of this global psychological operation (psy-op).
In 2021 and 2022 as Fauci Flu shots were running their course in people’s bodies, numerous countries reported massive numbers of excess deaths as well as record-low birth rates. Here are the figures we have from those countries:
• Japan: 1.58 million deaths in 2022, the most since World War II • New Zealand: 38,574 deaths in 2022, the most since 1918 (Spanish Flu) • Australia: record-low births and record-high deaths in 2021 • United Kingdom: “sharp rise in excess deaths” • The Netherlands: more deaths than births in 2022, the first time this has happened since 1900 • Germany; virtually zero excess deaths in 2020, followed by a skyrocketing number of deaths in 2021 after the “vaccine” was introduced • Nova Scotia (Canada): “unexpectedly high number of people are dying” • Philippines: 768,504 deaths in 2021, the highest in one year since 1945
Italy and Norway likewise reported record-low births in 2022, presumably a result of the jabs running their course and destroying recipients’ fertility – this confirmed by a study showing that mRNA (messenger RNA) covid injections destroy men’s sperm counts.
As you can see, some of the precise data in some of the countries is missing – by design. The powers that be are playing a shell game with the data to try to minimize the impact of the ugly truth of all this, which is that the covid psy-op and the covid “vaccine” psy-op have taken a major toll on global population numbers.
(Related: To this very day, Donald Trump is still taking credit for the so-called “vaccines,” calling himself “father of the vaccine.”)
How many more billions will die in the coming years once jab-induced AIDS runs its course?
As of now, there are still no numbers out of China or India, the two most populous countries in the world, concerning their respective post-covid and post-Operation Warp Speed injuries and deaths. We can only estimate, based on figures from other countries, what those figures are.
In China especially, the figures are vague because the country is extremely secretive about the matter. With at least 380 death-torture-reeducation camps within its borders, we can only guess as to the number of Chinese who are dying every single day but not getting officially reported as such.
We do know that upwards of 90 percent of the Chinese population is “fully vaccinated,” which based on the country’s population numbers gives us an idea as to how many people there may have become injured or died.
Based on this, The Covid Blog estimates that upwards of one billion people the world over have died ever since the launch of covid – and especially ever since the launch of the “vaccine.”
“There’s no reason to believe the vaccine genocide will slow down anytime soon,” the site warns. “Another one billion excess deaths in the next eight months may be a conservative number. That would bring the global population to under 6 billion by the end of the year. It’s crazy to think about. But there are literally zero legitimate contrarian arguments.”
