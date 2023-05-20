Blue Cross BRIBED doctors to push patients into taking deadly mRNA covid “vaccines”

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) tweeted evidence this week showing that Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Medicaid bribed doctors in the state of Kentucky (and possibly elsewhere) to “vaccinate” their patients for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) in exchange for cash.

Claiming that “[g]etting vaccinated against COVID-19 is one of the best and safest ways people can protect themselves and their families against the virus,” the document, entitled “COVID-19 Vaccine Provider Incentive program,” outlines the different payout tiers that physicians can qualify for depending on how many patients they jab.

“The COVID-19 Vaccine Provider Incentive program is open to you if you are a participating Kentucky primary care provider with an Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Medicaid (Anthem) panel size of 25 or more members,” the document explains about eligibility.

“All Anthem members identified as receiving COVID-19 vaccination services are included in the methodology. Vaccine results will be determined by a COVID-19 vaccine claim or by confirmation from the Kentucky Vaccine Registry.”

Covid “vaccines” were about generating more money for the rich while exterminating your family

There were two time periods in which physicians could receive incentive payments. One occurred on Sept. 1, 2021, and the other occurred on Dec. 31, 2021. As long as a doctor’s practice met the minimum threshold for injection with at least one dose being administered by September 1, the following payouts were offered:

30 percent of Anthem members jabbed = $20 bonus per injected member

40 percent of Anthem members jabbed = $45 bonus per injected member

50 percent of Anthem members jabbed = $70 bonus per injected member

60 percent of Anthem members jabbed = $100 bonus per injected member

75 percent of Anthem members jabbed = $125 bonus per injected member

For the final incentive payment that occurred on December 31, a practice would receive the following final incentive payments, just so long as at least one dose was administered by December 1:

30 percent of Anthem members jabbed = $100 bonus per newly injected member

40 percent of Anthem members jabbed = $150 bonus per newly injected member

50 percent of Anthem members jabbed = $175 bonus per newly injected member

60 percent of Anthem members jabbed = $200 bonus per newly injected member

75 percent of Anthem members jabbed = $250 bonus per newly injected member

Those in support of covid injections were quick to offer snide remarks towards Massie, one of them stating sarcastically that, “I get paid a commission on successes within my company too. One could say I get bribed as well?” To this, Massie responded with:

“For this analogy to apply, the doctors would have to be working for the vaccine companies.”

Another tried to argue with Massie that Blue Cross offering these incentives constitutes “risk mitigation,” not bribery, to which Massie responded:

“Ethically, shouldn’t doctors disclose when they’re profiting by recommending a drug or treatment – especially a drug or treatment for which there is no medical malpractice liability?”

Not only doctors but also social media “influencers” should have to disclose when they are being paid by a special interest group such as a pharmaceutical company to hawk its wares, in this case experimental drug injections that have injured and killed millions.

Another questioned if Massie might have been incentivized by the pharmaceutical industry to put up this post “to put the blame of failed vaccines on doctors” rather than itself.

“Who pays and supports politicians?” this person further asked, wanting to know more details as to Massie’s motivation in all this.

“It’s amazing how many doctors went along with this evil for the love of money,” said someone else.

“I was a nurse for 12 years and I can tell you that from my experience working in the healthcare field, I’ll never trust another nurse or doctor again,” said someone else. “There’s a very good reason for that.”

Covid jabs are deadly. To learn more, visit Immunization.news.

