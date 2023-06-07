The government has a “solution” for your loneliness: forced removal of freedom and privacy

O2-Zap® ozonated olive oil is loaded with oxygen and ozone to help promote healthy skin. May help with eczema, acne, wrinkles, swelling and irritation.Now that the general population has been dumbed down, forcibly isolated, and tyrannized into submission, the very government that inflicted all these horrors in the first place is presenting the “solution” in the form of even more tyranny.

Millions of Americans are now hopelessly lonely, according to reports. And the only way to fix it, according to the government, is to control from the top down every facet of social interactions by “building a social infrastructure.”

“Social infrastructure,” as defined by the globalists who came up with the term, means every aspect of community life, including housing, libraries, parks, recreation spaces, transportation systems, and the like.

An 81-page report from United States Surgeon General Vivek Murthy states that the government needs to slither its tentacles into every crevice of the American social infrastructure so as to dictate how it functions in everyday life.

Densified housing, as one example, also known as the “15-minute city,” is one proposed “solution” to the loneliness crisis the government created. This includes the total abolishment of single-family housing and private vehicles, by the way.

“It will take all of us – individuals, families, schools, and workplaces, health care and public health systems, technology companies, governments, faith organizations, and communities – working together,” Murthy’s report states.

(Related: The government’s covid lockdowns destroyed people’s lives, including children who were deprived of social interaction and forcibly isolated.)

The globalist overlords CREATED your loneliness, and now they want to “cure” it with more tyranny

By creating compact, government-controlled 15-minute cities, Big Brother will be able to lock everyone into artificially forced “communities,” leading to forced “relationships” among “diverse” residents clustered together from all around the world.

The massive federal infrastructure outlined in Murthy’s report will essentially force people into “social connections” that are unnatural, inorganic, and contrived – and you will not have any choice to opt out of such a nightmare.

“As described in the report, this would mean every institution, every governmental department, every volunteer association, every locality, every church, every faith community, every organization, every club, every service club, every sports league, and so on, would likely be assessed and ‘strengthened’ to promote social connection,” writes Stella Morabito for The Federalist.

Another new government “pillar” for society, as it is referred to in the report, includes the enaction of “pro-connection” public policies. According to the Biden regime, the federal government “has a responsibility to use its authority to monitor and mitigate the public health harm caused by policies, products, and services that drive social disconnection.”

To recreate the nation into a forced pro-connection society, Murthy and other Biden cronies are plotting the creation of new “cross-departmental leadership” entities whose job it will be “to develop and oversee an overarching social connection strategy.”

“Diversity, equity, inclusion, [DEI] and accessibility are critical components of any such strategy,” the report states.

In other words, Americans will be forced to intermingle with anyone and everyone placed in their 15-minute city, much like how concentration camp prisoners of the past were clustered into densely packed “housing” with strangers after being separated from their real families and neighbors.

Then we have the public health component of the government’s emerging plans for a new artificial pro-connection society. The creation of new “public health surveillance and interventions” will be necessary for the new American society to track, monitor, and ultimately control everyone’s interactions with doctors, for instance.

No longer will a person’s medical records be private; instead, they will be on full display for Big Brother to analyze and recreate, as necessary, to produce the new age pro-connection society that the Biden regime is now crafting and promoting.

The latest news about encroaching government tyranny can be found at Enslaved.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources include:

TheFederalist.com

HHS.gov

DrEddyMD.com

Renaltrex® is an enhanced, vegan-friendly blend of powerful herbs that help cleanse the kidneys. This cleansing process supports normal kidney function.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin) #Biological #Medicine #videos http://bit.ly/2LF3Ro3, Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD We are affiliated The Wellness Company https://bit.ly/3V726zc The Wellness Company Coupon for membership, supplements, doctor appointment, online consultation https://bit.ly/3V5NsIy DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get commission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.