More than 80% of Anderson Cooper’s $12 million salary is paid by PFIZER, warns RFK, Jr.

In a recent appearance with The Liberty Daily, 2024 presidential contender Robert F. Kennedy Jr. unpacked the truth about CNN correspondent Anderson Cooper and where the bulk of his paycheck comes from — Pfizer.

It turns out that more than 80 percent of Cooper’s $12 million annual salary, or about $10 million, comes directly from Pfizer. This would explain why Cooper has never once told the truth about Pfizer’s mRNA Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) “vaccines,” choosing instead to push them on his viewers.

“Anderson Cooper has a $12 million a year annual salary,” Kennedy revealed during the segment. “Well, $10 million of that is coming from Pfizer.”

“So, his boss is not CNN. His boss is Pfizer. And they’re unashamed about it. They’re unabashed about it. They say on his program ‘brought to you by Pfizer.’ Of course, he’s not going to tell you the truth about Pfizer’s product. He’s going to try to sell it to you. He’s going to try to scare the hell out of you saying ‘if you don’t take this, you’re going to die.’”

Both CNN and Fox News push the same drugs because they’re funded by the same drug companies

To be fair, Cooper is hardly the only mainstream media whore peddling drugs on his viewers in exchange for cash. Most of the corporate media are beholden to Big Pharma as a financial lifeline, hence why the bulk of media commercial breaks these days are advertisements promoting the latest drugs.

For many years, CNN competitor Fox News has been pushing the latest pharmaceutical drugs in between media segments. Even though Fox tends to lean more conservative ¬– or at least used to – it is still paid by the same people that run CNN to report the “news.”

What this means, of course, is that there really is no left versus right, or Republican versus conservative, when the likes of Pfizer is controlling what gets said. Whether right-leaning or left-leaning, all it really is behind the smokescreen is one single uniparty pushing dangerous drugs on viewers.

“The media in our country is an extension of the pharmaceutical industry,” Kennedy said. “Seventy-five percent of advertising revenues now on the mainstream media are now coming from pharma, and that ratio is even higher for the evening news because the evening news is where you see pharmaceuticals advertised.”

One of the reasons Tucker Carlson was kicked off of Fox News is because he started to break the script. Carlson started to raise suspicions about COVID injections, for instance, which is a big no-no when the companies that make COVID injections are paying your salary and keeping your network on the air.

The minute someone on a corporate news channel dares to start telling the truth, chances are that he or she will be encouraged to stop – or else get fired. Carlson learned this the hard way, but Cooper is still raking in the cash because he is nothing more than a Big Pharma puppet on the screen.

“Part of the other $2 million a year probably comes compliments of U.S. taxpayers via the FBI, CIA, and other slush funds,” one viewer of The Liberty Daily wrote about where, perhaps, the rest of Cooper’s salary is derived.

“RFK Jr. is a reminder of how far the Democrat Party has fallen,” wrote another about how the Democrats of yesteryear used to all be like Kennedy, especially when it came to calling out Big Pharma control over the media.

Learn more about major media outlets that have been bought out by the pharmaceutical industry at BadMedicine.news.

