More than 300 scientific papers on covid RETRACTED for fraud

Retraction Watch has been keeping a close eye on Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “science” papers over the years, noting in a summary list that more than 300 of them have been retracted since publishing due to compromised ethical standards and concerns about validity and credibility.

The list, which has been growing since April 2020, makes no distinction between withdrawal and retraction because journals that make such a distinction “have typically done it to justify not saying anything about why a paper was retracted, and to sometimes make a paper disappear without a trace,” the group says.

As of this writing, there are 330 covid papers total that have been retracted, along with 19 more that have received “expressions of concern.”

Gunnveig Grødeland, a senior researcher at the University of Oslo‘s Institute of Immunology, says that many researchers compromised their ethical standards during the “pandemic” either to try to get more of their publications approved or to take deliberate shortcuts for quick publishing.

“While it is understandable for some articles to be updated or changed to be published in a different form, some have been retracted because the researchers did not obtain informed consent during the research,” reported Exposé News about the matter.

“Grødeland pointed out that other articles have been withdrawn after the editors noticed that the strategies the papers mentioned were giving the wrong impression in the media of being recommended as actual treatment or prevention of covid-19. She said these sorts of articles had to be withdrawn as they claimed things that neither the authors of the articles nor their institutions could vouch for.”

(Related: Because much of what passes today as “science” is fraudulent, a lot of what constitutes modern medicine is as well – and this is why doctors who question the status quo continue to face suppression and discrimination.)

Even “prestigious” journals like The Lancet published fake covid “science” that was later retracted or withdrawn

It was not just obscure journals that published covid junk science, either. It was reputable names like The Lancet and Science that had to tuck their tails between their legs and quietly admit through retraction or withdrawal that they had made some serious publishing errors.

Science also published a fraudulent study examining the spread of the so-called “Omicron,” or moronic in anagram, variant of covid throughout South Africa. That paper was retraced after social media users pointed out that some of the samples used could have been false positives, seeing as how PCR testing was fraudulent and wrong from the very beginning.

One study published in The Lancet directly interfered with further investigation by governments into the merit of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) as a remedy for covid. Both the World Health Organization (WHO) and various national governments actually halted their HCQ research because of this bogus study, which falsely claimed that the widely used drug increases the risk of heart arrhythmia and mortality for covid patients.

Most of the now-retracted papers admittedly came from less reputable journals like the International Journal of Audiology, which published somewhere around 60 different bogus covid studies. One of them claimed that covid was associated with hearing loss, tinnitus, ringing in the ears, and vertigo, only to have its authors later admit that this claim is false.

Another paper was retracted by the editor of ScienceDirect “on the basis that there is clear evidence that the findings are unreliable.” The paper in question had falsely attributed many “covid deaths” to the disease itself when most of them were actually caused by co-morbidities and other things unrelated to covid.

