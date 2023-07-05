Make sure your vitamin D levels are optimized, otherwise you could suffer a heart attack
Research out of Australia has confirmed that vitamin D deficiency is directly linked to an increased risk of heart attack or some other cardiovascular event.
Supplementing with vitamin D – or better yet, exposing your skin to more natural sunlight – can go a really long way towards promoting a strong and healthy heart, which is absolutely critical in the age of Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines.”
Since the jabs are known to clog people’s blood vessels, vitamin D optimization is of utmost importance. And the study confirmed that especially among older people, topping up one’s vitamin D stores can help to reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events.
While the absolute risk difference between the two groups evaluated in the study was relatively small, the researchers emphasized that the benefits of getting more vitamin D are not insignificant.
It is also important to note that the study is the largest ever to date to look at vitamin D and its impact on cardiovascular health.
“Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is a general term encompassing all conditions affecting the heart or blood vessels and is one of the main causes of death globally,” a Study Finds report on the study explains.
“CVD events like heart attacks and strokes are projected to increase as populations continue to live longer and chronic diseases become more and more common.”
(Related: Keeping your vitamin D levels optimized can also help to protect your body against cancer.)
It’s never a bad idea to optimize your vitamin D levels
Previous studies have identified a definitive connection between vitamin D levels and CVD risk, but none up until now have yielded evidence to show that vitamin D supplements can help to prevent cardiovascular events.
For this study, the Aussie team assessed whether or not supplementing older adults with vitamin D could help to reduce the number of major cardiovascular events that occur, on average, among older adults.
Known as the “D-Health Trial,” the study was carried out between 2014 and 2020 and included 21,315 Aussies between the ages of 60 and 84. All participants received one capsule of either 60,000 international units (IU) of vitamin D (10,662 people) or a placebo (10,653 people).
All participants took either the 60,000 IU dose or a placebo – neither group knew which one they were taking – orally at the beginning of each month over the course of five months.
“Those with a history of high calcium levels (hypercalcemia), overactive thyroid (hyperparathyroidism), kidney stones, soft bones (osteomalacia), sarcoidosis, an inflammatory disease, or anyone already taking more than 500 IU/day vitamin D were excluded from the experiment,” reports indicate about the study’s design.
Following the initial five-month period, researchers looked at data covering hospital admissions and deaths to look for major cardiovascular events such as heart attacks, strokes, and coronary revascularization (a treatment that restores normal blood flow to the heart).
At the end of the full five years of taking either the vitamin D supplement or a placebo, more than 80 percent of trial participants were still on track with participation. From this, the researchers determined that 1,336 participants had suffered at least one major cardiovascular event between 2014 and 2020 – 6.6 percent in the placebo group and 6 percent in the vitamin D group.
“Meanwhile, rate of major cardiovascular events was nine percent lower in the vitamin D cohort compared to the placebo group (equivalent to 5.8 fewer events per 1,000 people),” Study Finds further explains.
“Heart attack (-19%) and coronary revascularization (-11%) rates were lower in the vitamin D group, but the team did not note any differences in the rate of stroke between the two cohorts.”
The latest news about how to keep your body in tip-top shape with vitamin D can be found at VitaminD.news.
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin) #Biological #Medicine #videos http://bit.ly/2LF3Ro3, Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten):
Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare.
Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy.
Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german.
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/
https://dreddymd.com/courses/
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/
“Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates
Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore,
Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and
Physician at DrEddy Clinic
Our Mission:
The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology.
We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient.
Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine
We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well.
Heavy metal poisoning
Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system..
We are here to help and to educate!
Wishing your health and happiness
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD
We are affiliated The Wellness Company https://bit.ly/3V726zc
The Wellness Company Coupon for membership, supplements, doctor appointment, online consultation https://bit.ly/3V5NsIy
DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get commission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/
View all posts by dreddymd