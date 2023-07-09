Why is malaria suddenly back in the U.S. after a 20-year hiatus?

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.It has been around two decades since the last localized cases of malaria were detected in the United States. And now, suddenly, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning that the infectious disease is back, having recently reemerged in Florida and Texas.

We are told that four people in the Sunshine State and one person in the Lone Star State were recently treated for malaria, though the agency says the cases between the two states are unrelated. So, where did this new outbreak of malaria come from, and how is the government planning to deal with it?

Since 1951, malaria has been considered eradicated from the U.S. Spraying operations involving DDT that commenced in 1947 are credited with ridding the country of this plague.

Prior to 1947, there were about 15,000 cases of malaria in the Southeast alone. After the spraying operations, there were none to speak of, and most people ended up forgetting the word malaria entirely.

Fast-forward a number of decades and here we are once again dealing with malaria in America. Had DDT not been banned in the 1970s, some say malaria could have been eradicated globally, but now it is back.

“Malaria could be eradicated worldwide by now if not for the global ban of DDT in the 1970s,” claims The New American‘s Rebecca Terrell. “That came after a vicious, unsubstantiated smear campaign in the 1960s by radical environmentalists. They spread lies about DDT thinning bird eggshells, killing humans, and causing cancer.”

“Though all allegations against DDT have been proven wrong, the United Nations Environment Program still classifies the pesticide as one of 12 ‘Persistent Organic Pollutants,’ effectively banning it in most countries.”

(Related: Did you know that artemisinin is a powerful remedy against malaria?)

Is the new malaria outbreak divine retribution for Western interest depriving the third world of effective insecticides?

Whatever your views on DDT, we are once again seeing malaria reemerge in the U.S. And one wonders if the government has anything to do with it, seeing as how we narrowly escaped a three-year “pandemic” that all evidence seems to suggest was cooked up in a lab.

Are governments or government-backed entities once again unleashing a bioweapon, this time as malaria, in order to bring about yet another “health crisis” for which extreme measures will be deployed?

The CDC estimates that about 2,000 cases of malaria emerge in the U.S. annually, though these are primarily cases involving international travelers who brought it back with them from a third-world country. The new localized cases are different in that there is no known international link.

What this suggests is that malaria is spreading within the U.S., possibly from all those genetically modified (GMO) mosquitoes that Bill Gates was promising to release – and in Florida, no less.

Some, including Dr. Donald Roberts and Richard Tren, authors of the book The Excellent Powder: DDT’s Political and Scientific History, believe that this could be some form of divine retribution for past malfeasances.

“European nations and the United States used insecticides to rid themselves of disease and then pulled up the ladder, denying Africans, Asians and Latin Americans the benefits of those same insecticides,” Roberts and Tren write in their book.

The DDT ban is linked to the resurgence and spread of not just malaria but also typhus, yellow fever, and dengue fever. Even the 2016 Zika outbreak is linked to what Terrell describes as the system’s “stubborn allegiance to DDT’s unscientific prohibition.”

What do you think? Was DDT a safe and effective tool for eliminating malaria and other infectious diseases, or is it dangerous and better off banned?

The latest news about this latest bout of malaria possibly being a government-created bioweapon can be found at Plague.info.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

TheNewAmerican.com

DrEddyMD.com

Oregatrex™oregano oil blend is loaded with antioxidants and carvacrol, the active ingredient in oregano. Perfect for defending against harmful organisms.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin) #Biological #Medicine #videos http://bit.ly/2LF3Ro3, Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD We are affiliated The Wellness Company https://bit.ly/3V726zc The Wellness Company Coupon for membership, supplements, doctor appointment, online consultation https://bit.ly/3V5NsIy DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get commission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.