Why is malaria suddenly back in the U.S. after a 20-year hiatus?

It has been around two decades since the last localized cases of malaria were detected in the United States. And now, suddenly, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning that the infectious disease is back, having recently reemerged in Florida and Texas.

We are told that four people in the Sunshine State and one person in the Lone Star State were recently treated for malaria, though the agency says the cases between the two states are unrelated. So, where did this new outbreak of malaria come from, and how is the government planning to deal with it?

Since 1951, malaria has been considered eradicated from the U.S. Spraying operations involving DDT that commenced in 1947 are credited with ridding the country of this plague.

Prior to 1947, there were about 15,000 cases of malaria in the Southeast alone. After the spraying operations, there were none to speak of, and most people ended up forgetting the word malaria entirely.

Fast-forward a number of decades and here we are once again dealing with malaria in America. Had DDT not been banned in the 1970s, some say malaria could have been eradicated globally, but now it is back.

“Malaria could be eradicated worldwide by now if not for the global ban of DDT in the 1970s,” claims The New American‘s Rebecca Terrell. “That came after a vicious, unsubstantiated smear campaign in the 1960s by radical environmentalists. They spread lies about DDT thinning bird eggshells, killing humans, and causing cancer.”

“Though all allegations against DDT have been proven wrong, the United Nations Environment Program still classifies the pesticide as one of 12 ‘Persistent Organic Pollutants,’ effectively banning it in most countries.”

Is the new malaria outbreak divine retribution for Western interest depriving the third world of effective insecticides?

Whatever your views on DDT, we are once again seeing malaria reemerge in the U.S. And one wonders if the government has anything to do with it, seeing as how we narrowly escaped a three-year “pandemic” that all evidence seems to suggest was cooked up in a lab.

Are governments or government-backed entities once again unleashing a bioweapon, this time as malaria, in order to bring about yet another “health crisis” for which extreme measures will be deployed?

The CDC estimates that about 2,000 cases of malaria emerge in the U.S. annually, though these are primarily cases involving international travelers who brought it back with them from a third-world country. The new localized cases are different in that there is no known international link.

What this suggests is that malaria is spreading within the U.S., possibly from all those genetically modified (GMO) mosquitoes that Bill Gates was promising to release – and in Florida, no less.

Some, including Dr. Donald Roberts and Richard Tren, authors of the book The Excellent Powder: DDT’s Political and Scientific History, believe that this could be some form of divine retribution for past malfeasances.

“European nations and the United States used insecticides to rid themselves of disease and then pulled up the ladder, denying Africans, Asians and Latin Americans the benefits of those same insecticides,” Roberts and Tren write in their book.

The DDT ban is linked to the resurgence and spread of not just malaria but also typhus, yellow fever, and dengue fever. Even the 2016 Zika outbreak is linked to what Terrell describes as the system’s “stubborn allegiance to DDT’s unscientific prohibition.”

What do you think? Was DDT a safe and effective tool for eliminating malaria and other infectious diseases, or is it dangerous and better off banned?

