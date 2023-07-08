Bill Gates, WHO announce plans to send Africa millions of malaria “vaccines” that actually cause an INCREASE in disease

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.More than half a million children are said to die every year from malaria in sub-Saharan Africa. But rather than support them with clean water, nutrition and improved sanitation, billionaire eugenicist Bill Gates wants to jab them all with questionable malaria “vaccines” instead.

Since Gates has never encountered a situation involving other people in which vaccines or another chemical abomination were not his proposed solution, it is only natural that he has chosen to send malaria-stricken Africa even more pharmaceutical injections.

There are no malaria vaccines in existence that provide actual sterilizing immunity, just to be clear. In fact, improved sanitation and living standards, as well as natural remedies like artemisinin, remain the best options for Africa to deal with its malaria problem.

Gates is not interested in practical solutions like these, though. He would rather inject as many Africans as possible with Mosquirix (RTS, S/AS01), a drug injection produced by British drug giant GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) that barely even works.

“Mosquirix not only does not provide sterilizing immunity, it requires four separate shots, and its supposed preventive effects only last a handful of months,” one report explained.

“Additionally, the drug is not only seemingly worthless, but uniquely dangerous.”

(Related: Late last year, Gates funneled another $7 billion into Africa to abort more black babies.)

Mosquirix shots increase risk of malaria and death

The largest trial ever conducted on Mosquirix produced dismal results. The jab cohort actually had worse outcomes than the placebo group, displaying a 10 times higher risk of meningitis and cerebral malaria, as well as a doubled risk of death.

One wonders: if Mosquirix does not prevent malaria and actually causes it while increasing the person’s risk of death, then what is the point of the shot, except to kill recipients?

Since Gates is behind the Mosquirix push, the apparent goal is to kill more people while pretending to help them. This is Gates’ modus operandi, after all.

It cannot be emphasized enough that Mosquirix does not provide any sterilizing immunity either in the long term or short. The drug also does not provide any efficacious benefits, rendering it completely useless in terms of supporting health.

Even so, the corrupt World Health Organization (WHO) has given Mosquirix its stamp of approval, falsely claiming that for every 200 malaria shots injected into people’s bodies, one child’s life will supposedly be saved.

At a cost of $9.44 per dose, UNICEF granted GSK, the lone supplier of malaria shots, a $170 million contract to unleash 18 million doses of Mosquirix in Africa – and this is only just the beginning.

According to reports, Gates and his cronies plan to create a system in which 80-100 million Mosquirix shots are injected annually into the arms of sub-Saharan African children, all the way through the year 2030.

“This would create a malaria vaccine industry in Africa that is poised to rake in close to $1 billion annually,” one report explains, citing 2021 forecasts from GAVI SDS claiming that “demand” for malaria vaccines will reach up to 100 million doses per year by the year 2030.

It would seem as though Gates and his Big Pharma buddies are really starting to shift their eugenics injection racket away from the West and into Africa, which appears to be the next big globalist market for pharmaceuticals.

Once the hundreds of millions of Westerners who got jabbed for COVID die off, this shift to Africa will really become more pronounced as the death industry rakes in billions of dollars in profits for murdering more black children and babies.

Learn more about what Bill Gates and the rest of the genocidal globalist cabal is up to at Globalism.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

USSANews.com

DrEddyMD.com

Oregatrex™oregano oil blend is loaded with antioxidants and carvacrol, the active ingredient in oregano. Perfect for defending against harmful organisms.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin) #Biological #Medicine #videos http://bit.ly/2LF3Ro3, Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD We are affiliated The Wellness Company https://bit.ly/3V726zc The Wellness Company Coupon for membership, supplements, doctor appointment, online consultation https://bit.ly/3V5NsIy DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get commission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.