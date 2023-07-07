REPORT: By 2030, each family will only be allowed three items of new clothing a year – and no more MEAT

Organic, Plant-Based ZincIn 2019, a report entitled “The Future of Urban Consumption in a 1.5°C World” was released that outlined targets for the cities of the world to reach by the year 2030 in order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and align themselves with the tenets of the 2015 Paris Agreement. That report has since been re-emphasized in the year 2023, revealing that the plan is to limit the amount of clothing a person buys to just three new garments per year, as well as restrict air travel to just one flight every three years – oh, and no more meat eating, period.

The plan is to implement these “green” restrictions starting with countries that “consume the most.” This more than likely means Western countries like the United States and Canada that are considered to be “first world,” though that designation is rapidly changing the more these two countries get flooded with illegal “migrants.”

City leaders are encouraged to start really pushing for these climate goals to be implemented now, which is already happening in places like New York City where Mayor Eric Adams has put forth anti-meat guidelines for New Yorkers to follow in order to prevent “global warming” and “climate change.”

“The report demonstrates that mayors have an even bigger role and opportunity to help avert climate emergency than previously thought,” said Mark Watts, the executive director of C40.

“While the analysis addresses big global questions, its purpose is to inspire practical action … average consumption-based emissions in C40 cities must halve within the next 10 years. In our wealthiest and highest consuming cities that means a reduction of two thirds or more by 2030.”

(Related: In order to achieve the globalists’ 2030 climate goals, the United Kingdom wants to shut down all air travel, meat eating, and new construction projects.)

Are you ready to live in a world governed by climate-obsessed patsy mayors?

The C40, by the way, is a global network of mayors that collectively represent about 25 percent of the global economy. Mayor Adams of New York City is presumably one such mayor who has been quite outspoken as of late in favor of imposing drastic climate restrictions.

Keep in mind that the 100 or so official C40 cities are not the only places where anti-meat, anti-flying, and anti-new clothing measures are being pushed. There are more than 1,000 cities around the world that have indicated their commitment to the scheme, which has less than seven years to fully come to fruition for reasons that some believe have prophetic significance.

The Arup global network of “experts” often boasts that it “shapes cities in a thousand ways.” Arup has 17,000 members and offices in 46 of the 97 cities that officially comprise the C40 global network.

“C40 and Arup have worked together since 2009 and have collaborated on dystopian publications such as Deadline 2020, Green and Thriving Neighbourhoods and a guide for creating net-zero neighbourhoods,” one media report explains. “But these collaborations have not come about without money changing hands.”

In 2015, Arup committed to investing $1 million over the course of three years into a research partnership with the C40. Later in 2019, Arup committed another $3 million to the C40 over the course of three years.

“In 2023, Arup continued its investment in C40 with up to US$300,000 a year to help C40 drive resilience and decarbonisation in cities around the world,” the same aforementioned report explains about how these two groups are working closely together to transform the planet into a Green New World.

“Unsurprisingly, in March 2023, C40 Cities re-highlighted the 2019 C40 / Arup consumer-based emissions report in an article titled ‘A spotlight on consumption-based emissions.'”

Want to keep up with the latest news about what the globalists have planned for their Green New World? Visit GreenTyranny.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Expose-News.com

DrEddyMD.com

