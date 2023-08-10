Pfizer employees received “special batches” of covid jabs that were DIFFERENT from what the public received

Not everyone who got Pfizer “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) received the same mRNA injections, company officials have confirmed.

During a recent legislative hearing in Australia, Pfizer executives revealed that staff members at the company received their own “special batches” of Fauci Flu shots that were different than the ones distributed to the general public.

“We’ve read that your [employee] vaccine mandate was using your own batch of vaccine especially imported for Pfizer, which was not tested by the TGA,” said Sen. Malcolm Roberts of the populist One Nation party, referring to the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), Australia’s equivalent of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“Is that correct?” Roberts then asked.

“Uh, senator, so, Pfizer undertook to import a batch of vaccines especially for the employee vaccination program, and that was so that no vaccine would be taken from government stocks that was being delivered to clinics as needed,” a Pfizer representative confirmed.

When then asked if anyone was fired from Pfizer for refusing to take its covid injections, company executives hemmed and hawed before stating that “a small number of colleagues departed the company” after refusing to get shot.

Pfizer is an untrustworthy drug company that is getting away with murder

The hearing then dealt with the indemnity that Pfizer was granted by the Australian government – indemnity that Pfizer employees refused to discuss. They would not even confirm whether or not said indemnity agreement would be negative in the event that Pfizer is confirmed to have “committed a crime such as fraudulent treatment of trial data.”

Pfizer’s refusal to answer any questions about its indemnity agreement suggests that, just like in the United States, the drug giant is shielded from all liability for injuries or deaths caused by its poison injections.

One Pfizer rep did claim that the company “always abides by all of the laws and regulations of the markets in which it is operates,” even though this is factually incorrect based on the billions of dollars the company has had to fork out in fines and settlements for illegally promoting drugs, making false claims, and committing other crimes.

In short, Pfizer is a shady company at best, which arranged special indemnification clauses attached to the unleashing of its covid injections, which we now know are highly deadly. The company also produced one set of injections for its employees and another set for the general public.

“It’s sickening watching these people lie and evade questions continuously,” wrote one observer who watched the above hearing.

“Refusing to answer simple yes or no questions while under oath should be taken as an admission of guilt,” wrote another. “These criminals should be charged with crimes against humanity. They are despicable liars who belong behind bars.”

“It should be a criminal offense to not answer senate questions,” said someone else, echoing the general sentiment of the public with regard to these drug-dealing corporate executives.

“Never forgetting and never forgiving the politicians, doctors, pharma companies, and employers who forced this poison onto other people need to go to jail and all their assets sold to compensate the people,” said someone else.

“This is the first time I’ve seen the rats from Pfizer and the tyrannical establishment being realistically questioned and grilled,” emphasized another, giving credit to Australian politicians for doing a much better job than America’s politicians when it comes to holding Big Pharma accountable.

