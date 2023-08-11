Three years ago, American Cancer Society complained that treating patients created too big of a “carbon footprint.” Now, the United States faces a cancer drug shortage

Organic, Plant-Based ZincOn May 18, 2020, CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians, a journal of the American Cancer Society (ACS), published a bizarre “science” paper lamenting the vainly imaginative myth that treating cancer in the United States is somehow contributing to man-made global warming. It has been a little more than three years since that study was published, and strangely, the United States is now suffering from a shortage of cancer treatment pharmaceuticals.

According to the ACS in 2020, the “carbon footprint of cancer care” has become so large that trying to rid patients of the disease threatens to accelerate man-made climate change. Now in 2023, either predictively or by design, there is a mysterious lack of the usual drug-based tools that cancer clinicians use to treat patients, and that some of them were previously complaining are damaging the environment.

Is all of this just one big strange coincidence, or was the plan all along to blame modern medicine for planetary warming while simultaneously phasing out cancer care under the guise of there no longer being enough cancer drugs available to treat everyone?

Marc Morano of Climate Depot chimed in on the matter, noting that it is certainly strange, to say the least, that things like anesthesia and cancer drugs are suddenly in the crosshairs for elimination by the global warming crowd. With anesthesia, they are outright trying to ban certain types of it that supposedly impact the climate the worst, but with cancer drugs, there are all of a sudden, not enough of them making it into cancer clinics.

(Related: The globalists that run the United Kingdom want to shut down all air travel, meat eating, and new construction, also under the guise of reducing the empire’s carbon footprint.)

Guess who benefits the most from America’s cancer drug shortage? Communist China

The Lancet recently published a study about the cancer drug shortage and how it affected cancer care. Chemotherapy drugs, in particular, are in short supply in the United States, reaching three-decade lows to the point that experts are now calling it a “crisis point.”

As many as 100,000 patients, we are told, no longer have access to chemotherapy drugs like they once did. And media outlets like Politico and PBS News are warning that both doctors and patients are increasingly having to make tough choices about what to do as an alternative.

The story goes that hospitals and cancer centers across the country are running out of two major injectable cancer drugs: carboplatin and cisplatin. Politico, meanwhile, is just about celebrating these shortages by running headlines that state: “Can Hospitals Turn Into Climate Change Fighting Machines? Inside the greening of American health care.”

Since “green” is typically code for anti-human, we can only assume that what they mean by the “greening” of health care is that patients will be left with increasingly fewer treatment options. More of them will end up dying as a result, which will “green” the planet further by leaving fewer people alive.

There is also a power shift happening as well, thanks to the new allowances by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the importation of cancer drugs from communist China, which increasingly produces drugs for America. In other words, another American industry is being outsourced to one of the country’s biggest political enemies.

All of this seems to be aimed at further weakening America’s economic status while bolstering that of communist China. And it is all being done under the guise of fighting man-made climate change, which is not even real in the first place.

The latest news about global warming hysteria can be found at Climate.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources include:

BlueLetterBible.org

ClimateDepot.com

DrEddyMD.com

PBS.org

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin)

