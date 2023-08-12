Scientists claim to have developed targeted chemotherapy pill that can “annihilate” tumors while leaving healthy cells alone

Organic, Plant-Based ZincNew research published in the Call Chemical Biology journal by City of Hope demonstrates the power of a new “cancer-killing pill” that researchers say can kill solid tumors will leaving healthy cells unharmed.

Published on August 1, the preclinical research findings suggest that the new drug, known as AOH1996 and named after Anna Olivia Healey, can selectively disrupt DNA replication and repair of cancer cells.

Linda Malkas, the study’s main author, has been working on AOH1996 for about 20 years in honor of Healey who was born in 1996 and died of a rare form of cancer called neuroblastoma when she was just nine years of age.

City of Hope, a private, non-profit clinical research center based out of California, is currently one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States. The facility released a press release about AOH1996 claiming that it “appears to annihilate all solid tumors” while avoiding healthy cells and tissue.

With successful cell and animal models for AOH1996 now on the books, the next step is to test the drug in actual humans. A Phase 1 clinical trial is now underway, according to Malkas.

(Related: Several years back, the American Cancer Society complained that treating patients conventionally is creating too large of a “carbon footprint,” which they say is warming the planet.)

AOH1996 targets all mutated versions of PCNA, setting it apart from all other targeted cancer therapies

The preclinical study shows in further detail how AOH1996 targets PCNA, a cancerous version of a protein called proliferating cell nuclear antigen. Cancerous variants of PCNA are “critical in DNA replication and repair” of all cancer tumors, and AOH1996, according to City of Hope, stops that process entirely.

“Data suggests PCNA is uniquely altered in cancer cells, and this fact allowed us to design a drug that targeted only the form of PCNA in cancer cells,” Malkas says.

When administered orally at a certain dose, AOH1996 “suppresses tumor growth but causes no discernable side effect,” the study itself reads.

At the current time, most other targeted cancer therapies on the market focus on just a single pathway. This is inadequate because cancer cells can still mutate and eventually become resistant to or evade the therapy, rendering it ineffective.

AOH1996 functions uniquely in that it targets the mutated versions of PCNA, setting it apart from all other targeted cancer therapies currently available to patients.

So far, the results of human testing “have been promising,” Malkas stated, adding that AOH1996 “can suppress tumor growth as a monotherapy or combination treatment in cell and animal models without resulting in toxicity.”

Fellow lead author Long Gu also commented on the results, bragging that nobody else has ever targeted PCNA as a therapeutic “because it was viewed as ‘undruggable.'”

“But clearly City of Hope was able to develop an investigational medicine for a challenging protein target,” he added.

“We discovered that PCNA is one of the potential causes of increased nucleic acid replication errors in cancer cells. Now that we know the problem area and can inhibit it, we will dig deeper to understand the process to develop more personalized, targeted cancer medicines.”

In short, AOH1996 selectively kills cancer cells by disrupting their reproductive cycle. And it does this without harming the reproductive cycle of healthy stem cells, which the body needs for strength and subsistence.

Another thing AOH1996 does is make cancer cells more sensitive to other chemical agents that can damage their DNA and destroy them. One example is cisplatin, a common chemotherapy drug used in Western medicine to treat cancer.

Interested in learning more about how to fight cancer? Check out CancerSolutions.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

TheEpochTimes.com

DrEddyMD.com

The Chemical and Toxic Metal Cleanse Kit will help you purge your body of both chemical and metal toxins, which can lead to serious health concerns.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin) #Biological #Medicine #videos http://bit.ly/2LF3Ro3, Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD We are affiliated The Wellness Company https://bit.ly/3V726zc The Wellness Company Coupon for membership, supplements, doctor appointment, online consultation https://bit.ly/3V5NsIy DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get commission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.