More than 94% of all leprosy outbreak cases occurring among covid-jabbed victims

Leprosy cases are on the rise due to Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) "vaccines," with upwards of 94 percent of all victims of the Biblical disease having previously gotten jabbed for the Fauci Flu.

According to data from the Leprosy Clinic at the Hospital for Tropical Diseases in London (HTD), 49 out of the 52 cases that have been observed thus far are in people who obeyed their government and got injected for the Chinese Virus.

HTD set out to conduct two separate case studies about the matter, discovering that leprosy is, in fact, a potential adverse reaction of covid injections. Most cases occur within 12 weeks of getting injected, and at least one individual developed “borderline tuberculoid leprosy” within just one week following the second jab.

Another case involves a person who got injected for covid and developed borderline tuberculoid leprosy within two weeks of getting jabbed.

It turns out that Fauci Flu shots were designed to provoke a response from white blood cells, also known as T-cells, that are capable of triggering Mycobacterium leprae, a type of bacteria that causes leprosy and that is also being seen in increasing numbers in the state of Florida.

(Related: Check out our earlier coverage about the leprosy outbreak that is now occurring thanks to Operation Warp Speed.)

Everyone who got covid jabbed will eventually regret it

Fifty-two cases may not sound like a lot in the grander scheme of things, but this is just one horrible adverse effect among many that is now on the rise and being linked to covid shots.

A couple dozen here and a couple dozen there multiplied countless times over all around the world spells eventual disaster for the health of everyone who got jabbed for covid, whether they have suffered an adverse reaction yet or not.

Eventually, every single person who got jabbed for covid will more than likely regret it once the damaging effects really start to show. Whether it is leprosy, blindness, reproductive failure, antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE), or early death, the covid jab grim reaper is coming.

“It is important for clinicians to be aware of the potential leprosy adverse events associated with SARS-CoV-2 vaccination,” one of the two HTD case studies warns about the matter.

In addition to causing leprosy, covid jabs are linked to a variety of other adverse events including menstrual disturbances in women, untreatable eye clots – not to mention cardiovascular clots that destroy the heart and ultimately life itself – and both myocarditis and pericarditis, both of which are prominent among the fully jabbed.

The Associated Press (AP) is already claiming that the leprosy outbreak in Florida is somehow not related to covid injections, even though it is obvious that it is.

The fake news purveyor published a “fact check” claiming that a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report about covid jabs causing leprosy is false because it supposedly relies on leprosy case data that was compiled before Operation Warp Speed when covid jabs were first released.

The official story is that no vaccine, including covid jabs, is capable of causing leprosy, a bacterial infection formally known as Hansen’s disease. The AP insists that the “association isn’t clear,” and that people should automatically reject the notion entirely.

“This seems really strange,” one commenter wrote about the leprosy link to covid jabs. “Saint Father Damien worked in the leper colony of Molokai for 25 years before contracting the disease.”

“Here we go,” wrote another. “Just one more nasty disease and we’ve got ourselves a zombie apocalypse.”

The latest news about the health damage caused by covid injections can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

