UN climate chief conducts “doomsday” interview revealing that globalist leaders must become “ringmasters” in pushing green agenda

The top climate scientist at the United Nations is convinced that the only way to forcefully transition the world economy away from earth-based fossil fuels and straight into the “green” abyss is for world leaders to step up as “ringmasters or ringmistresses” to whip the people into shape.

Prof. Jim Skea, who was recently installed as chairman of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the UN’s top global warming body, maintains that political leaders need to treat the people they supposedly represent as a literal circus act, which is what ringmasters and ringmistresses do.

To truly fix the climate, Skea believes that a “society-wide” effort is critical, but “political leaders have a particular responsibility because they set the tone for it all,” he says.

“They are the kind of ringmasters or ringmistresses that try to coordinate the different actions.”

(Related: Man-made climate change is a hoax that almost no scientists agree could ever possibly be driven by human activity even if it was real, which it’s not.)

Climate anxiety is a mental illness Skea and his acolytes clearly suffer from

What Skea expects from everyday folks in response to their political leaders putting on this circus act is absolute obedience in the form of full-fledged, unquestioning support for anything and everything “green.”

“Keep voting … is the key issue,” Skea stated, further noting that some citizens have already been radicalized as necessary to further the agenda. Many of them now suffer from climate anxiety as a result, but at least Skea’s “green” push is making progress.

Skea recognizes that ridiculous groups like Just Stop Oil, which is known for just stopping traffic while melting through the streets like slow-motion zombies, and the Extinction rebellion are clearly a turnoff to rational, normal people. He is happy, though, that these domestic terrorist groups are “keeping the issue of fossil fuels on the agenda.”

Hailing from Great Britain, Skea works as a professor of sustainable energy at the globalist-controlled Imperial College London. Like many other climate lunatics, he fears that global warming not only exists but is somehow accelerating faster than anyone previously believed.

“Climate change is happening now,” Skea declared. “You can see it on your TV screens, you can see even looking out the window, deciding what clothes you need to wear when you go out. All of this was predicted, but perhaps it’s happening more quickly than was anticipated.”

Since talking about it in terms of “warming” is not scaring people enough for Skea’s liking, some media outlets, including the Evening Standard, are now referring to it as global burning or even global melting, as if temperatures are now so high that the world is turning into a hot, steamy puddle of mush.

Skea believes that governments everywhere need to address this by committing to leave at least 50 percent of all oil reserves underground rather than utilizing them for the benefit of humanity.

“If you continue to add to these reserves, it adds to the amount of oil you need to leave in the ground – if you’re going to meet the Paris [landmark 2015 climate summit] goals,” he said.

“Sure, we can add to reserves now for energy security reasons. But that means that somebody in the future is going to have to make the choice. Do we leave that oil in the ground? Or do we meet our Paris goals? Climate change is a chronic disease of the planet … so the decisions we make now really have consequences for the future.”

The latest news about left-wing climate hysteria can be found at Climate.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Breitbart.com

DrEddyMD.com

Related Posts