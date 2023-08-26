UN climate chief conducts “doomsday” interview revealing that globalist leaders must become “ringmasters” in pushing green agenda

Oregatrex™oregano oil blend is loaded with antioxidants and carvacrol, the active ingredient in oregano. Perfect for defending against harmful organisms.The top climate scientist at the United Nations is convinced that the only way to forcefully transition the world economy away from earth-based fossil fuels and straight into the “green” abyss is for world leaders to step up as “ringmasters or ringmistresses” to whip the people into shape.

Prof. Jim Skea, who was recently installed as chairman of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the UN’s top global warming body, maintains that political leaders need to treat the people they supposedly represent as a literal circus act, which is what ringmasters and ringmistresses do.

To truly fix the climate, Skea believes that a “society-wide” effort is critical, but “political leaders have a particular responsibility because they set the tone for it all,” he says.

“They are the kind of ringmasters or ringmistresses that try to coordinate the different actions.”

(Related: Man-made climate change is a hoax that almost no scientists agree could ever possibly be driven by human activity even if it was real, which it’s not.)

Climate anxiety is a mental illness Skea and his acolytes clearly suffer from

What Skea expects from everyday folks in response to their political leaders putting on this circus act is absolute obedience in the form of full-fledged, unquestioning support for anything and everything “green.”

“Keep voting … is the key issue,” Skea stated, further noting that some citizens have already been radicalized as necessary to further the agenda. Many of them now suffer from climate anxiety as a result, but at least Skea’s “green” push is making progress.

Skea recognizes that ridiculous groups like Just Stop Oil, which is known for just stopping traffic while melting through the streets like slow-motion zombies, and the Extinction rebellion are clearly a turnoff to rational, normal people. He is happy, though, that these domestic terrorist groups are “keeping the issue of fossil fuels on the agenda.”

Hailing from Great Britain, Skea works as a professor of sustainable energy at the globalist-controlled Imperial College London. Like many other climate lunatics, he fears that global warming not only exists but is somehow accelerating faster than anyone previously believed.

“Climate change is happening now,” Skea declared. “You can see it on your TV screens, you can see even looking out the window, deciding what clothes you need to wear when you go out. All of this was predicted, but perhaps it’s happening more quickly than was anticipated.”

Since talking about it in terms of “warming” is not scaring people enough for Skea’s liking, some media outlets, including the Evening Standard, are now referring to it as global burning or even global melting, as if temperatures are now so high that the world is turning into a hot, steamy puddle of mush.

Skea believes that governments everywhere need to address this by committing to leave at least 50 percent of all oil reserves underground rather than utilizing them for the benefit of humanity.

“If you continue to add to these reserves, it adds to the amount of oil you need to leave in the ground – if you’re going to meet the Paris [landmark 2015 climate summit] goals,” he said.

“Sure, we can add to reserves now for energy security reasons. But that means that somebody in the future is going to have to make the choice. Do we leave that oil in the ground? Or do we meet our Paris goals? Climate change is a chronic disease of the planet … so the decisions we make now really have consequences for the future.”

The latest news about left-wing climate hysteria can be found at Climate.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Breitbart.com

DrEddyMD.com

Global Healing Center's Selenium supplement is plant-derived, highly bioavailable, and made from 100% organic materials to support your body naturally.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin) #Biological #Medicine #videos http://bit.ly/2LF3Ro3, Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD We are affiliated The Wellness Company https://bit.ly/3V726zc The Wellness Company Coupon for membership, supplements, doctor appointment, online consultation https://bit.ly/3V5NsIy DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get commission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.