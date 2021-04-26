South African B1351 coronavirus variant affects vaccinated patients more easily than the unvaccinated, warn Israeli researchers

The South African B1351 variant of the Wuhan coronavirus appears to affected vaccinated people more easily than the unvaccinated. A study done in Israel reported the concerning discovery, adding that vaccinated people are more affected than unvaccinated ones. It elaborated that the B1351 strain impacts immunized people up to eight times more than those who have yet to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

For the study, researchers from Tel Aviv University and state-owned healthcare provider Clalit Health Services looked at swab samples taken from a number of Israelis. The swabs were from Israelis who tested positive for COVID-19 despite getting immunized against the Wuhan coronavirus. They found that the B1351 variant was eight times more prevalent in those vaccinated and contracted the pathogen, compared to those who had not.

The findings suggested that the South African strain was more successful in breaching the immune system of vaccinated people compared to earlier strains. Professor and lead researcher Adi Stern said: “Based on patterns in the general population, we would have expected just one case of the South African variant – but we saw eight.”

She also pointed out the B1351 strain’s ability “to break through the vaccine’s protection” compared to the original strain and the British B117 variant. “We found a disproportionately higher rate of the South African variant among people vaccinated with a second dose,” Stern continued. However, the professor commented the sample size examined in the study is too small to establish the B1351 strain’s prevalence in vaccinated individuals. “More research is needed to establish exactly how much,” she said.

Stern nevertheless expressed slight optimism toward the study’s findings. “Even if the South African variant does break through the vaccine’s protection it has not spread widely through the population,” she commented. Infections caused by the B1351 variant are generally rare, making up only about one percent of all cases in Israel.

Manufacturers now scrambling to manufacture booster shots for their vaccines

Allertrex® is a natural respiratory support product that harnesses the strength of powerful herbs and essential oils for effective lung and sinus cleansing.Clalit Director of Research and professor Ran Balicer remarked that the study was “very important” because it is “based on real-world data” and called for continued vigilance against the Wuhan coronavirus through public health measures. “The preliminary findings necessitates closed continued attention to the dissemination of this strain in Israel, emphasizing the need for epidemiological monitoring and systematic sequencing, in order to contain further spread of the South African variant,” he said. (Related: South African coronavirus variant can make vaccines 30 percent less effective, warns SAGE.)

It is worth noting that the study focused on the two-dose Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. More than half of Israel’s 9.3 million population have received the company’s BNT162b2 mRNA jab, manufactured in partnership with German company BioNTech. The Jewish country also purchased doses of another mRNA vaccine for COVID-19 made by Massachusetts-based drug firm Moderna, although this was rarely used.

Just like the state of Israel, Moderna also expressed concern toward the South African strain. Back in January 2021, the company remarked its COVID-19 vaccine may be less effective against the B1351 variant. Laboratory tests showed that the vaccine’s neutralizing antibodies, which block virus receptors, were six times lower when tested against B1351. While the two-shot jab still provided the same degree of immunity against most Wuhan coronavirus variants, the findings raised concerns that vaccine-induced protection will fade sooner than expected.

Given this outcome, it announced that a booster shot to improve protection against the South African strain is being developed.  The booster shot set to specifically target the B1351 strain is currently undergoing pre-clinical trials as of writing. (Related: Moderna to develop booster shot after South African strain decreased its coronavirus vaccine’s antibody levels.)

Nevertheless, the company reiterated that its original two-dose vaccine still protects against the original strain of the Wuhan coronavirus. This protection also extended to so-called “variants of concern” such as the B117 and B1351 strains. However, it did not say if the vaccine also exhibited the same level of protection against the P1 variant first found in Brazil.

True enough, Pfizer also announced the development of a booster shot for its two-dose COVID-19 vaccine. The BNT162b2 jab registered a 95 percent effectivity rate, but the drug manufacturer is keen to see the effects of a third dose. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said during a February 2021 interview that they are hoping the third shot increases immunity and offers better protection against variants of concern.

“We believe that the third dose will raise the antibody response 10- to 20-fold,” he told NBC News anchor Lester Holt that time.

Visit Pandemic.news to read more news about the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines against the B1351 coronavirus variant.

Ramon Tomey

Sources include:

SHTFPlan.com

TimesOfIsrael.com

WashingtonExaminer.com

DailyMail.co.uk

NBCNews.com

Allertrex® is a natural respiratory support product that harnesses the strength of powerful herbs and essential oils for effective lung and sinus cleansing.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.