Kidney stones: Symptoms, treatments and dietary precautions

Kidney stones are hard deposits made of salts and other minerals that form inside the kidneys. Diet, lifestyle habits and a family history of kidney disease all contribute to an individual’s risk of developing kidney stones.

Despite its name, kidney stones can affect any part of the urinary tract, such as the bladder and ureter. For this reason, passing kidney stones can be painful. If left untreated, the stones can eventually cause renal damage.

Unfortunately, more than half a million people in the U.S. are hospitalized due to kidney problems annually. Experts even estimate that one in 10 people will develop kidney stones at some point in their lives.

Kidney stones: causes, types and symptoms

Renaltrex® is an enhanced, vegan-friendly blend of powerful herbs that help cleanse the kidneys. This cleansing process supports normal kidney function.Urine contains various wastes dissolved in it, such as sodium, calcium, oxalate, urate, xanthine and phosphate. When there is too much waste in too little liquid, which is the result of not drinking enough water, those waste products and substances will begin to harden and form into a solid mass.

That solid mass will only get larger unless it is removed from the body through the passing of urine. Otherwise, the mass can either remain in the kidney or move to the ureter, where it might block urine flow. If it does block urine flow, the mass will cause a back-up of urine along the urinary tract. This then causes the pain that kidney stones are notorious for.

The following are two common causes of kidney stones apart from inadequate water intake:

  1. High-protein and high-sodium diets – A high dietary intake of protein depletes the body’s levels of citrate, a chemical in the urine that prevents the formation of kidney stones. Frequently consuming salty foods can also increase levels of calcium in the urine. Most kidney stones are formed from calcium.
  2. Underlying kidney condition – Kidney stones are strongly linked to chronic kidney disease. As such, people with a history of this condition might face a greater risk of developing kidney stones.

There are four main types of kidney stones:

  1. Calcium oxalate stones – Oxalate is an organic acid found in plant-based foods. In plants, it is known to bind to extra calcium to get rid of it. But in humans, this results in kidney stones because oxalate is not an essential nutrient. (Related: Get rid of calcium stones with these natural remedies.)
  2. Uric acid stones – Uric acid stones can form in people who lose too much fluid due to chronic diarrhea or malabsorption. The lack of fluid causes minerals in the urine to crystallize, forming stones.
  3. Struvite stones – Struvite is a mineral produced by bacteria in the urinary tract. Struvite stones usually form as a result of a urinary tract infection. Women are especially susceptible to these stones.
  4. Cystine stones – Cystine stones are the rarest form of kidney stones. They form due to a disorder called cystinuria that causes cystine to leak into the urine.

Kidney stones do not typically cause symptoms until they begin moving through the urinary tract. If the stones become lodged in the ureters, they may cause the kidney to swell and the ureter to spasm, causing pain. Larger stones also tend to cause other noticeable symptoms, such as:

  • Burning sensation when urinating
  • Frequent urge to urinate
  • Blood in the urine
  • Cloudy urine
  • Foul urine
  • Nausea
  • Vomiting
  • Fever or chills
  • Pain in the abdomen

Tips for kidney stone management and prevention

Kidney stone management and prevention hinge on eating a healthy diet and drinking water. Follow these tips to naturally dissolve kidney stones and prevent them from recurring:

  • Drink at least 2 liters of water every day. You might need to increase your intake during the summer.
  • Limit alcohol consumption. Alcohol further dehydrates the body.
  • Choose lean meat or, better yet, opt for plant-based protein.
  • Cut back on high-sodium and high-oxalate foods.
  • Avoid fatty foods.
  • Have no more than three servings a day of foods rich in calcium.
  • Eat citrus fruits. The citrate in these foods helps prevent kidney stones from forming.

Learn more about kidney stone prevention at Prevention.news.

Divina Ramirez

Sources include:

Kidney.org

AskDrShah.com

MedlinePlus.gov

Renaltrex® is an enhanced, vegan-friendly blend of powerful herbs that help cleanse the kidneys. This cleansing process supports normal kidney function.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.