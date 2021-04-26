Eating probiotic foods helps improve bone health in women

In 2001, a group of international scientists working on behalf of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations and the World Health Organization (WHO) agreed to change the definition of probiotics. What they came up with became the most widely accepted definition of probiotics — that is, “live microorganisms which, when administered in adequate amounts, confer a health benefit on the host.”

According to studies, the health benefits offered by probiotics stem from their ability to restore microbial balance in the gut. Because the state of a person’s gut microbiota has a huge impact on digestion and immune function — among other things — having a balanced composition of good and bad gut bacteria is important in ensuring good overall health. On the other hand, gut microbial imbalance, also known as dysbiosis, has been linked to a variety of diseases, such as obesity, heart disease, chronic kidney disease and Type 2 diabetes.

A recent study by researchers at Kyung Hee University (KHU) in South Korea presents a good example of how powerful probiotics are and how they can be used for medicinal purposes. The researchers examined the effects of probiotics on vaginosis caused by the bacterium, Gardnerella vaginalis, and osteoporosis induced by ovariectomy. They reported that probiotics, specifically, anti-inflammatory bacteria isolated from kimchi, caused significant improvements in female mice with the above-mentioned conditions.

The researchers discussed their findings in an in an article published in the Journal of Medicinal Food.

Probiotics from fermented food offer substantial benefits for women

Latero-Flora™ is a probiotic supplement that supports gut health by populating the digestive tract with beneficial Bacillus laterosporus (B.O.D.™) bacteria.Bacterial vaginosis (BV) is a type of inflammation caused by the overgrowth of bacteria like G. vaginalis, which naturally reside in the vagina. Normally, good bacteria outnumber bad bacteria and keep them in check; but certain activities, such as frequent douching or unprotected sex, can disrupt the microbial balance in the vagina and promote the growth of bad bacteria.

Osteoporosis, also called “porous bone,” is a disease characterized by either the loss of too much bone in the body, a decreased formation of bone, or both. These events cause the bones to become weak and more likely to break from a fall, a minor bump or even from sneezing. According to statistics, osteoporosis is more common in women, with one in three over the age of 50 experiencing bone fractures because of it, while only one in five men experience the same. Genetics and age can play a part in osteoporosis development, along with low calcium intake, thyroid problems, inflammatory conditions and the use of corticosteroid medications.

In their study, the team from KHU noted that the excessive expression of tumor necrosis factor-(TNF-a), a signaling protein (cytokine) secreted by inflammatory cells, is known to aggravate BV and osteoporosis. To determine if probiotics can influence the expression of TNF-and alleviate these conditions, they isolated anti-inflammatory Lactobacillus plantarum NK3 and Bifidobacterium longum NK49 from kimchi as well as from human fecal samples. They then tested the effects of these good bacteria in female mice with BV and osteoporosis.

The researchers reported that oral gavage of NK3 alone or in combination with NK49 significantly alleviated GV-induced vaginosis and decreased GV population in the vagina. The probiotics also inhibited the activation of NF-kB, a transcription factor that increases the production of inflammatory cytokines, and TNF-a expression in the vagina and uterus of the female mice.

The researchers also found that treatment with NK3 alone or in combination with NK49 alleviated ovariectomy-induced osteoporosis and obesity. Moreover, it increased blood calcium, phosphorus and osteocalcin levels, as well as suppressed weight gain. NK3 and/or NK49 treatment also reduced TNF-a expression and NF-kB activation in the colon and restored optimal gut microbiota composition. (Related: Short-term probiotics therapy found to reverse signs of gout, metabolic syndrome and kidney disease.)

Based on these findings, the researchers concluded that the probiotics present in fermented foods like kimchi can alleviate BV and osteoporosis by reducing inflammation and regulating gut microbial composition.

Evangelyn Rodriguez

Sources include:

Science.news

Nature.com 1

Nature.com 2

Healthline.com 1

Healthline.com 2

AHAJournals.org

MayoClinic.org 1

MayoClinic.org 2

MedicalNewsToday.com

NCBI.NLM.NIH.gov

LiebertPub.com

9 Step Body Cleanse Kit | Ultimate Full-Body Cleanse

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.