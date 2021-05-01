Lycopene is a promising nutrient that can prevent gastric diseases associated with H. pylori

Helicobacter pylori is a spiral-shaped bacterium that grows in your digestive tract. An opportunistic pathogen, it is considered to be the most successful colonizer of the human gastrointestinal tract, infecting the stomachs of roughly 60 percent of the world’s adult population.
H. pylori often infects the stomach during childhood and is well-known for causing peptic ulcers. These gastric lesions develop as a result of the pathogen damaging the protective lining of the stomach and small intestine, which allows gastric acid to create open sores. Aside from stomach ulcers, H. pylori infection is also linked to two other complications, namely, gastritis, or inflammation of the stomach lining, and stomach cancer.
According to statistics, about half a million patients worldwide die from stomach cancer each year. Conventional cancer therapies such as chemotherapy very rarely succeed in improving outcomes for gastric cancer patients. Hence, the focus of current research is on disrupting the pathway triggered by H. pylori that promotes hyperproliferation, the abnormally rapid division of cells that leads to cancer development.
In a recent study, researchers at Yonsei University in South Korea found that lycopene, a bioactive pigment with powerful antioxidant properties, can help prevent gastric diseases associated with H. pylori infection. Lycopene is a non-provitamin A carotenoid commonly found in bright red and orange produce, such as tomatoes, watermelons, papaya and pink grapefruit. This beneficial compound is extensively studied for its remarkable ability to scavenge free radicals, the unstable byproducts of cellular metabolism responsible for causing oxidative stress.
How lycopene prevents H. pylori-induced gastric cancer
According to studies, H. pylori infection promotes the hyperproliferation of gastric epithelial cells — the very cells that make up the stomach lining — by increasing the production of free radicals called reactive oxygen species (ROS). ROS then activates two signaling pathways — Wnt/B-catenin and JAK1/Stat3 — that influence cell fate decisions. While Wnt/B-catenin signaling is involved in the regulation of the self-renewal processes of cells, JAK1/Stat3 signaling is said to play a role in conferring malignant properties to cancer cells.
Due to the involvement of ROS, the South Korean researchers hypothesized that lycopene, which has antioxidant and anti-cancer properties, may be able to suppress H. pylori-induced hyperproliferation by inhibiting the activation of Jak1/Stat3 and Wnt/B-catenin signaling, as well as the expression of B-catenin target genes. B-catenin is a protein that accumulates due to the aberrant activation of Wnt/B-catenin signaling. The buildup of this protein promotes the expression of cancer genes (oncogenes) and the progression of tumors.
In an earlier study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, German researchers reported that lycopene is the most effective scavenger of singlet oxygen, a very strong oxidant and one of the major ROS produced by cells. To determine if it can prevent ROS-mediated hyperproliferation, South Korean researchers treated H. pylori-infected gastric epithelial cells with lycopene. They measured the cells’ ROS levels and viability before and after treatment.
The researchers found that lycopene effectively reduced ROS levels and inhibited not only the activation of Jak1/Stat3 and Wnt/B-catenin signaling but also the expression of B-catenin target oncogenes and the proliferation of H. pylori-infected gastric epithelial cells. In addition, lycopene inhibited the increase in Wnt-1 (an oncogenic protein) and lipoprotein-related protein 5 (a protein involved in cancer progression) expression caused by H. pylori infection.
Based on these findings, the researchers concluded that lycopene can be used to prevent H. pylori-associated gastric cancer, thanks to its inhibitory effects on gastric cell hyperproliferation.
Evangelyn Rodriguez
Sources include:
DrEddyMD.com
GutPathogens.BiomedCentral.com
Healthline.com
MayoClinic.org
NCBI.NLM.NIH.gov
Cell.com
Nature.com
ScienceDirect.com 1
ScienceDirect.com 2
OncoTarget.com
Academic.OUP.com
Hindawi.com
Related Posts
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
Published by dreddymd
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten):
Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare.
Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy.
Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german.
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/
https://dreddymd.com/courses/
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/
“Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates
Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore,
Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and
Physician at DrEddy Clinic
Our Mission:
The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology.
We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient.
Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine
We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well.
Heavy metal poisoning
Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system..
We are here to help and to educate!
Wishing your health and happiness
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD
Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3
Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd
More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF
Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql
View all posts by dreddymd