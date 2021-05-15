Biotech companies trying to deceive Americans into COVID acceptance with tactics to “create vaccine demand”

As tens of millions of COVID-19 vaccines continue to rollout, the more Americans learn about their deadly side effects, the less enthusiastic many are to run out and get one.

And that’s not making the big pharma oligarchs and big government tyrants very happy.

The U.S. is now awash in COVID vaccines, as most Americans who want one have already gotten their shots. But like Obamacare never actually covered everyone like the former president and his media sycophants promised the law would, not everyone is crazy about getting a still-experimental vaccine that has left nearly 4,000 people dead (more on that later).

So Big Biotech firms are implementing tactics to address so-called “vaccine hesitancy” and are ramping up propaganda efforts to “create demand” using a range of tools including surveillance, media, rapid analysis of data, and of course behavior control, as they have revealed.

First, the most recent numbers on vaccinations, as per LifeSite News:

About 40% of the total adult population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Uptake plummeted 25% after a peak in mid-April, and 56.4% of adults have had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

But five million people – about eight per cent of those who took a first dose of the shot – failed to show up for their second dose appointments, according to the CDC.

The result has been excess vaccines now building across the country, as nearly everyone is now eligible to receive one if they want.

In Philadelphia, for instance, 4,000 doses were set to expire at a mass vaccination site; one million doses, or about one out of every four sent to Louisiana by Washington, were sitting idle on shelves. And one county in Wyoming actually asked the government to stop sending doses because health officials there had 20,000 of them in surplus, while North Carolina actually closed vaccine clinics because demand dried up.

“For the first time ever, we’ve had appointments at many vaccination sites that have not been filled,” Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said recently during a news briefing.

“There [are] a lot of people around here who … I don’t think they want to take the vaccine,” chortled Ralph Merrill, an Alabama county board member who said health officials there have only vaccinated about one-quarter of the county’s residents.

There is also an emerging red state-blue state gap: The former filled with Americans who are skeptical of the vaccine because they understand ‘experts’ like Dr. Anthony Fauci, aided and abetted by the ‘mainstream’ media, have lied repeatedly about COVID-19, its effects, and the need for masks, social distancing, etc., into the next millennium, and the latter who believe anything Joe Biden tells them to believe.

Also, most Americans appear to be aware that the virus has an astoundingly high survival rate — north of 99.4 percent, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (which we’ve known now since the beginning). So what’s the point of taking a vaccine?

They are also a lot more dangerous than the government is letting on, as reported last week by Fox News host Tucker Carlson (more than 3,722 deaths so far, per the government’s vaccine reporting system):

In just the first four months of this year, the U.S. government has recorded more deaths after COVID vaccinations than from all other vaccines administered in the United States between mid-1997 and the end of 2013. That is a period of 15 and a half years. Again, more people, according to VAERS, have died after getting the shot in four months during a single vaccination campaign than from all other vaccines combined over more than a decade and a half. Chart that out. It’s a stunning picture. Now, the debate is over what it means. Again, there is a lot of criticism of the reporting system. Some people say, well, it’s just a coincidence if someone gets a shot and then dies, possibly from other causes. No one really knows, is the truth. We spoke to one physician today who actively treats COVID patients. He described what we are seeing now as the single deadliest mass vaccination event in modern history. Whatever is causing it, it is happening as we speak.

No wonder Big Biotech has to figure out a way to ‘convince’ us to take this ‘vaccine’.

JD Heyes

