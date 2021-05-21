U.K. to deploy door-to-door covid vaccine “hit squads”

The government of Great Britain has announced that in order to get more people “vaccinated” with the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), jab-armed “hit squads” are now being deployed throughout the island to help boost compliance.

Plandemic goons have already been spotted roving neighborhoods in Bolton and Blackburn, two areas of England that have supposedly been hit hard by the new so-called Indian “variant” of the Chinese Virus.

Commenting on the fascist scheme, a government spokesperson blasphemously remarked: “In jabs we trust.”

Boris Johnson also announced that Brits can once again go to pubs and restaurants and sit inside, adding the caveat that the Indian variant could pose “a real risk of disruption” to the planned June 21 end to “social distancing.”

Thus far, some 36 million vaccine doses have been administered to Brits, covering about 69 percent of the total adult population. The number of second doses administered has reached nearly 20 million.

In a matter of days, everyone over the age of 35 in the U.K. will be eligible for injection. And the government is insistent that there is “no evidence” to suggest that the injections are not effective against the Indian variant.

Areas with lowest vaccination rates seeing highest virus “spread,” politicians claim

As for the door-to-door injection campaign, government officials plan to blitz entire neighborhoods where the Indian variant is believed to be lurking. Entire households will get needled on command, reports indicate, in order to “save lives.”

Unless everyone gets a syringe plunged into their arms, the Chinese Virus will continue to spread “like wildfire,” British politicians insist. And it just so happens that this alleged spread is taking place almost exclusively in areas where people are refusing injection.

In Bolton and Blackburn, for instance, the vaccination rate is below 80 percent. To get it up above 80 percent, the British government is fearmongering about the Indian variant while sending jackboots in to forcibly administer Wuhan Flu injections.

The national army is also being sent in to target entire multi-generational households with the vaccines. Some 4,000 people in Bolton alone were injected by a “jab bus” that came barreling through town the other day.

As more Brits get injected, Johnson is allowing more travelers to enter the country from elsewhere, including from India. Unlike the United States, which recently banned travel to and from India, England has opened up its doors to the highly infected nation.

Hilariously, ethnic minorities are the most resistant to vaccination in the U.K., which has prompted the government there to come up with new tactics for convincing brown and black people to get the jab.

While upwards of 93.5 percent of all white Brits over the age of 50 have already been injected for the Chinese Virus, only about 83.5 percent of South Asians have gotten it. Among blacks, only about 67 percent have agreed to get injected.

“If there are communities unprotected, the virus will find them and go through them like wildfire,” claims Nadhim Zahawi, a minority who works as the U.K.’s “Vaccines Minister.”

In addition to drive-by vans and door-to-door hassling, the government of the U.K. is also hoping to convince more people to get injected by playing on their emotions.

“You would never go outside with a gun and start shooting people because you can see the destruction,” stated ex-Blue Peter presenter Konnie Huq during a recent appearance. “But those without the jab don’t see the impact of passing the virus on.”

Labour health spokesman Jonathan Ashworth agrees, having stated that a “vaccine blitz” is needed to prevent people from saying no to the jab.

More related news about Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) injections can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

