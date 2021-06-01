How low will they go? White House partners with nine dating apps to push covid shots on young singles

After attempting virtually every other trick in the book and failing, the Biden regime’s latest scheme to coerce Americans into getting “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) involves partnering up with dating apps like Tinder and Match to offer special perks to users who agree to get jabbed.

In addition to Tinder and Match, Hing, OKCupid, BLK, Chispa, Plenty of Fish, Bumble, and Badoo have all agreed to help fight “vaccine hesitancy” by offering free premium access and content to daters who show proof of vaccination through the apps.

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.Users who receive Chinese Virus injections will get special “boosts,” “super likes,” “stickers,” and other pointless things that will make them feel special as the spike proteins that have been inserted into their bodies eat away at their cells, DNA and brain tissue.

Injected users will also now be allowed to search for other injected users as the perfect match for a potential life partner – though hopefully all of them recognize that they should not expect to ever have any children in the future.

“Human connection is so vital for healthy lives – it’s why I am so committed to this business,” announced Shar Dubey, CEO of Match Group.

“We are honored to work with the White House on increasing vaccinations across America, which will allow people to once again meet in person and engage in meaningful ways. This will make dating safer for everyone, everywhere.”

Biden White House embraces extreme medical fascism to get people jabbed

Many of Match’s users are reportedly brainwashed into thinking that it is only safe to go on dates with other vaccinated people. To date someone with natural immunity would simply be too “dangerous.”

The same is true of OKCupid, where users who are, or plan to get, vaccinated receive 14 percent more matches than unvaccinated people. This is according to the White House, anyway, which has a dismal track record for honesty.

Hunter’s dad had previously formed partnerships with NASCAR, the NFL, MLB, various country music organizations, McDonald’s, Uber, Lyft, AT&T, Instacart, Target, Trader Joe’s Chobani yogurt, a slew of rural organizations, social media companies, and “minority” groups to have them all push Chinese Virus injections as well.

It would seem that the only thing the current White House occupants are focused on these days is needling every American at any cost. Whatever it takes to get those needles into people’s arms is on the table, reports indicate, because the Biden regime wants to keep everyone “safe.”

There is no sector of society that the Biden regime has not yet solicited to try to bribe Americans into getting injected. Whether it be cash, donuts, crawfish, beer, or Big Macs, every large corporation is seemingly on board with the “free stuff” agenda.

Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra is especially proud of Beijing Biden’s McDonald’s partnership, which will utilize the power of McCafé coffee cups for spreading pro-injection propaganda.

“People will now be able to get trusted information about vaccines when they grab a cup of coffee or order a meal,” Becerra told the media excitedly.

As the Fourth of July holiday edges closer, the cohort of dating apps will begin running increasingly more advertisements for Chinese Virus injections on their platforms.

Users will be encouraged to celebrate their independence by rolling up their sleeves for an experimental shot from one of the four major pharmaceutical conglomerates whose vaccines were given emergency use authorization (EUA) by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under Donald Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” program.

More related news about the never-ending Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) circus can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

LifeSiteNews.com

DrEddyMD.com

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.