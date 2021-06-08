Food storage tips: 6 Traditional egg preservation techniques

Fresh eggs are a versatile ingredient and a rich source of protein. You can serve them on their own for breakfast or use them to make various baked goods. When SHTF and you lose power, you can use these six traditional preservation techniques to make eggs last longer without refrigeration. (h/t to AskAPrepper.com)

Egg preservation basics

Hens may stop laying or lay significantly less during the winter, but learning how to preserve eggs means you can have eggs even during the coldest time of year. Knowing different methods to preserve eggs also allows you to store them even if you lose electricity during a long-term power outage.

  • Pick the freshest, cleanest eggs for preservation. Don’t attempt to store cracked or dirty eggs.
  • Don’t wash eggs before preserving them. When hens lay eggs, they’re coated in a protective layer called a bloom that prevents bacteria from entering the egg. Washing chicken eggs will remove the bloom and allow bacteria to enter the egg.
  • Test preserved eggs before eating them. Since these traditional methods aren’t foolproof, there’s a chance that some eggs in a batch would go bad. Before eating preserved eggs, do the float test by submerging the eggs in a container filled with cold water. Eggs that sink to the bottom of the container are fine, but those that float have gone bad and must be discarded.

Here are six traditional ways to preserve eggs for your food stockpile.

Oil or fat

Coating eggs in butter, lard or food-grade mineral oil makes eggs last for at least four months. Alternatively, you can use rendered suet, which lasts longer and doesn’t go rancid like butter.

Salt

This method uses salt to kill microbes and soak up moisture. Use a large container like a ceramic pot and add enough salt until you have a thick layer on the bottom of the container. Add the eggs but don’t let them touch one another.

Cover the eggs in at least one inch of salt. If there’s more space in the container, add more layers of salt and eggs. This technique makes eggs taste a little salty. Store the container in a cool, dark corner. This preservation technique will make eggs last for at least six months. (Related: Prepper tips: How to keep your food stockpile safe.)

Shellac or varnish

Coating eggs in shellac or varnish makes them non-porous. Once the eggs are covered in shellac or varnish, place the eggs on wax-proof paper until they’re completely dry.

Wrap the eggs individually in paper and store the shellacked or varnished eggs in a cool place. For best results, use this technique with the salt or wood ash method. This will make eggs last for at least four months.

Slaked lime

Calcium hydroxide is an odorless white powder that’s often used in construction, paper production and sewage treatment. It is also used in food processing and for medical and dental applications. Calcium hydroxide is also called calcium dihydroxide, calcium hydrate, food-grade lime or hydrated lime.

Slaked lime or food-grade lime is the form of calcium hydroxide used in food. When buying slaked lime at a building supply store, look for hydrated lime or food-grade lime.

For this method, you’ll need to place the eggs in a water-tight container like a ceramic pot or a keg with a lid. To make the lime solution, get a small or mid-sized container. Combine one quart of tap water with one ounce of hydrated lime. If you’re using a larger container, use a similar ratio of water and lime. Mix the lime with water and stir until it’s thoroughly dissolved.

Pour the hydrated lime mixture over the eggs until they’re completely submerged in the lime solution. Secure the lid to prevent the water from evaporating. If the container doesn’t have a lid, pour a layer of oil on top. Place the container in a cool location and avoid moving the jar so the eggs don’t break. This method will make eggs last about eight months.

Wheat bran

If you’re using wheat bran, follow the same steps as are listed below for wood ash. Note that using this technique makes the eggs smell a little musty and taste like wheat bran. This method can make eggs last up to six months.

Wood ash

Using wood ash gives eggs a slightly ashy taste, but it’s a small sacrifice to make when you need to preserve eggs without electricity. For this method, you’ll need a large container with an air-tight lid. Pour in enough wood ash to make a thick layer at the bottom of the container.

Add the eggs and leave some space between each egg. Cover the eggs with an inch of wood ash. If the container is large enough, add more layers of eggs and ash. Keep the container in a cool, dark corner but don’t let the eggs freeze. Using this method will make eggs last for at least six months.

Use the techniques discussed above to preserve eggs for your food supply so you’ll be ready in case your homestead loses electricity when SHTF.

Zoey Sky

Sources include:

AskAPrepper.com

Healthline.com

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.