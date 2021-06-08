Covid-19 vaccine maker Johnson & Johnson has a LONG history of crimes, fines and violations in the medical “product” business

How about we make the big corporations pay “reparations” for health, medical and human life “damages” for all their years of besieging Americans with toxic products and treatments, including vaccines, chemotherapy and thousands of personal care products? Let’s start with the big guns, like J&J. Johnson & Johnson already had to pay $2.2 billion to resolve CRIMINAL and civil investigations, which according to court documents, included fines for paying out kickbacks to doctors and pharmacists for pushing J&J’s toxic drugs on patients.

It’s called healthcare fraud settlement, but it should be called premeditated health and life endangerment and stealth coercion of patients via doctors and pharmacists. All those found guilty should serve time in federal prison.

Many J&J products are not “safe and effective” but rather dangerous and harmful

The safety of patients has been threatened, and the damage to public trust decimated by J&J. This monopolizing corporation must be held accountable, and by more than just their finances. These fines and penalties are just a fart in the wind compared to how much money they bankroll off selling and pushing deadly products, medicines, treatments and vaccines. What’s $2.2 billion in damages, or $4.7 billion really, in the grand scheme of things, when J&J’s American conglomerate net worth is $435 billion?

For example, on a similar but smaller scale: If you were an evil corporate guru worth $435 million, and you didn’t care about humans at all, would a fine of $6 million really damage your pocket? No, it wouldn’t. That’s why J&J will keep on going about their business of manufacturing, marketing, selling and illegally pushing their toxic products and deadly, dirty, blood-clotting vaccines on the public, via doctors, pharmacists, nurses, commercials, faked research and shill scientists.

J&J’s pharmaceutical business that developed the “single-shot” Covid-19 vaccine made $12 billion in revenue already

J&J is guilty of putting profit over patients, time and time again. They are repeat offenders who, if anyone was ever really put in jail, would get life in prison without the possibility of parole, or they would get the death penalty. There will be no change in corporate behavior. They will continue to hurt and maim patients because the profits are 100 times greater than the fines. With ZERO threat of jail time for anyone at J&J, they will continue their mafia-style tactics in the most dangerous of all fields of commerce – medicine.

And now they make vaccines.

Guess what? J&J’s subsidiary “Janssen” pleaded GUILTY to misbranding an anti-psychotic drug they made and sold back in 2002 to 2003. Yes, Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc, the same crooks and freaks that just made the Covid-19 vaccine, introduced Risperdal for an unapproved use, instead of just treating schizophrenia or autism, as they were approved (somehow). They made written sales aids for the sales force to market to elderly folks that were NOT schizophrenic and who did not have autism.

Plus, J&J gave incentives to doctors and pharmacists to recommend this illegal prescribing of Risperdal, just like they’re doing now with the deadly Janssen Covid vaccine. See the pattern? There is a pattern here. Repeat offenders committing criminal acts and being found guilty in court, but nobody who works for J&J goes to prison, ever, for anything.

What a joke our US court system is proving to be when this insidious corporation gets busted for maiming and killing Americans with their products. Unbelievable.

J&J’s wrap sheet of crime and abuse by the manufacturing, marketing and selling of faulty, toxic medical and personal care products, including baby products

There are many crimes that land a person in jail or prison for years, some of which are considered “non-violent” crimes, and they include drug possession, fraud, assault, weapons charges, armed robbery, extortion, kidnapping, rape, treason and murder. Surely, some of the J&J crimes fall under these umbrellas, but will anyone ever serve time for the crime? Or is it just all about lawsuits and recalls, because that’s not stopping the J&J criminals from continuing their tyranny.

1995: J&J incurs a $7.5 million fine for destroying documents to cover up an investigation into wrongful marketing of its Retin-A acne cream to remove wrinkles.

1996: J&J pays out an undisclosed settlement on false claims over false condom protection claims to protect against HIV and other STDs.

2001: J&J pays out a cool $860 million in a class action lawsuit for misleading customers about prematurely discarding its 1-Day Acuvue soft contact lens. J&J recommended they should be worn only once, but then it was discovered the lenses were no different than the regular Acuvue lens that last two weeks.

2010: J&J shells out an $81 million settlement for misbranding its anti-epileptic drug Topamax to treat psychiatric disorders, plus they hired outside physicians to join their sales force to promote the drug for unapproved conditions. Just one year later, J&J paid $85 million for similar charges against its Natrecor, a deadly heart drug.

2011: Several of J&J’s BABY products were discovered to contain carcinogenic ingredients.

2013: The U.S. Justice Department charged J&J $2.2 billion in criminal fines for marketing its autism and anti-psychotic drug Risperdal for unapproved uses.

And now J&J’s Covid-19 vaccine is causing injury and death by causing blood clots, but the CDC says charge forward with them anyway! Who cares how many people die from the vaccine, right? The FDA is forcing J&J to put a warning label on the vaccine insert because they know nobody will read it. That way J&J can go on with the population reduction program using their toxic vaccines and just pay out 1/100th of their profits for injuries and deaths later on down the line.

Tune your internet frequency to Pandemic news for updates on these crimes against humanity being delivered under the guise of inoculation. Plus, learn how to best prepare for the upcoming vaccine-induced wipeout.

S.D. Wells

