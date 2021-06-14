Echinacea extract can help address mild anxiety in adults, reveals study

Echinacea angustifolia, commonly known as purple cornflower, is one of many species of echinacea that can be found in eastern and central North America. A member of the daisy (Asteraceae) family, this popular herb is commonly used to prevent colds and other respiratory tract infections. The Native Americans who live on the Great Plains also use it as a natural medicine for toothache, snake bite and other painful ailments.

In a recent study, Hungarian researchers explored the mental health benefits of purple cornflower and found that it can help reduce two different types of anxiety. Specifically, they noted that volunteers who took purple cornflower extracts for a week had greatly reduced scores for state anxiety – a type of anxiety that arises in a particular situation. State anxiety can be triggered by many things, such as being called upon to perform in a high-pressure situation.

The other type of anxiety reduced by purple cornflower treatment was trait anxiety. Defined as a personal characteristic, trait anxiety can be seen in people who are generally anxious about uncertain outcomes. Although purple cornflower didn’t have as strong of an effect on trait anxiety as it did on state anxiety, it still performed better than a placebo. The researchers reported these findings in an article published in the journal Phytotherapy Research.

The anti-anxiety effects of purple cornflower

A person’s anxiety levels often increase in the face of unknown outcomes. Besides bringing with it a sense of unease, anxiety also stimulates the “fight or flight” response. This triggers a series of biochemical reactions inside the body, which include the release of the hormone adrenaline into the bloodstream. Because adrenaline primes the body to react more quickly, its release causes an increase in heart rate, blood pressure, muscle strength and sugar metabolism.

Under normal circumstances, these reactions are enough to allow a person to cope with stress in a constructive manner. Anxiety as a stress response only becomes a problem when it becomes repetitive and excessive and lasts longer than it should. This is when it becomes emotionally damaging and starts negatively affecting a person’s daily life and activities. Chronic anxiety also has a negative impact on physical health and can cause respiratory problems, gastrointestinal disorders, muscle tension and even weight gain.

According to the researchers, earlier studies have suggested that purple cornflower may have anxiolytic effects. To investigate this, they recruited 64 middle-aged adults who scored above 45 points on either the state or trait subscale of the State-Trait Anxiety Inventory (STAI). The researchers divided the volunteers into two groups: One group took 40 milligrams (mg) of purple cornflower extracts twice daily for a week, while the other received a placebo. This treatment period was followed by a three-week-long washout period.

By the end of the treatment period, the researchers reported that the state anxiety scores of the volunteers treated with purple cornflower were reduced by 11 points. This effect lasted well over the washout period. Purple cornflower also lowered the volunteers’ trait anxiety scores and performed better than the placebo in volunteers with high baseline anxiety. (Related: Relieve anxiety with these 5 herbal supplements.)

Although it didn’t affect Beck depression scores and perceived stress scores, the researchers noted that the herb didn’t cause any adverse effects. These findings suggest that besides having remarkable anti-viral properties, purple cornflower also has anxiolytic activities. “Particular echinacea preparations have significant beneficial effects on anxiety in humans,” the researchers concluded in their report.

Dr. Stefan Gafner, chief science officer of the American Botanical Council, commented on the study and noted how the results were quite good when compared to other clinical studies. He also said that, based on earlier reports, the anti-anxiety effects of purple cornflower may be attributed to compounds called alkamides. These phytochemicals are present in the roots of purple cornflower and have been shown to be capable of crossing the blood-brain barrier.

Gafner believes these alkamides potentially exert their anxiolytic effects by binding to cannabinoid 1 (CB1) receptors in the brain. The activation of CB1 receptors by endocannabinoids or agonists is said to increase stress resilience and reduce anxiety symptoms.

Evangelyn Rodriguez

Sources include:

ScienceDirect.com

PlantsOfTheWorldOnline.org

NutraIngredients-USA.com

PDHPE.net

Healthline.com

Medanta.org

OnlineLibrary.Wiley.com

MedicalNewsToday.com

Suntrex D3™ is a natural vitamin D3 supplement formula that boosts the immune system, assists with calcium absorption, promotes brain health, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.