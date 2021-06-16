REPLACING THE DEAD: Corporations already planning to replace “vaccinated” employees who will likely die within a few years

An executive who works in the oil and gas industry to strategize succession plans for large corporations has issued a warning that companies all around the world are already anticipating having to replace their “vaccinated” workers within the next few years.

In the followinf video from Brighteon.com, listen as the woman featured explains how the corporations she works with know full well that those injected for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) will more than likely die within the next three years, leaving employment holes that will need to be quickly filled:

https://www.brighteon.com/fc63b141-7205-4d89-843c-9edd7ccd738b

Iron Fuzion™ is a plant-based iron supplement featuring a blend of organic thyme and echinacea root works to support the body’s processes of iron.“Companies need to plan for what’s going to happen as their staff move on … and succession planning is something that I help companies with, specifically recruitment services,” she explains.

“Executives are having their HR staff and their managers, superintendents, floormen, etc., go through and look at the staff that have received the vaccines, and they’re planning on having to replace them all within the next three years. What does that say to you?”

The woman does not name herself, but does claim that she runs a company that works in succession planning. We are taking her word for it, but it does resonate with what French virologist and Nobel Laureate Luc Montagnier recently admitted about what will happen to jabbed people within the next few years.

“It’s got some of these guys literally in tears as they’re going through the company and literally checking off all of these individuals who have taken the vaccine, knowing that most likely within the next three years they’re going to have to replace that person,” the woman adds.

“This is a really big thing in the industry that I’m in. These massive gas and oil companies are looking to have to replace thousands of personnel.”

Injecting people with anything during a “pandemic” is unthinkable

Montagnier made similar comments during a recent interview, suggesting that once the injections run their course throughout a person’s body, death is pretty much certain. This could take weeks, months or years depending on the person.

“There is no hope and no possible treatment for those who have already been vaccinated,” Montagnier is quoted as saying.

Montagnier also railed on the idea of injecting people with anything at all during an alleged “pandemic,” calling it “unthinkable” because of the risks involved. Worse is what has been uncovered about how the injections function like a “slow kill” mechanism to end the recipient’s life on a time-delayed schedule.

In time, all the people who have been injected will start to see the effects of this when their immune systems are unable to ward off simple diseases like influenza and the common cold that become more prevalent yearly during the winter months.

Could it be that the effects of these injections will fully manifest in the fall and winter when the sun grows dimmer, temperatures grow colder, and sickness abounds? Many believe this will be the case, and there are only a few months that remain before we find out for sure.

“Once you realize that ALL vaccines are the head of pyramid schemes, everything begins to make sense,” a Natural News commenter wrote. “We are lied to about most everything. Vaccines and medications bring in tons of profits and power. All pharm products are dangerous and deadly.”

“The injected spike proteins destroy your immune system,” wrote another. “When the poisonous ingredients break down to their half-life in the body, they turn into other poisons. Side effects include fluid in the lungs, looks like covid and will be blamed on covid.”

More related news about Chinese Virus “vaccine” outcomes in the coming years can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Brighteon.com

DrEddyMD.com

Iron Fuzion™ is a plant-based iron supplement featuring a blend of organic thyme and echinacea root works to support the body’s processes of iron.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.