23 Foods you should never store in the fridge

Refrigerators have been making foods last longer since the 1830s. But not everything stays fresh in the fridge. In fact, some foods taste better and last longer when stored at room temperature. Plus, it helps to know that there are many foods that don’t need to be refrigerated to last for a long time in case disaster strikes or SHTF.

Listed below are 23 foods that you don’t have to refrigerate:

  1. VeganZyme® is a full-spectrum blend of twenty powerful digestive and systemic enzymes that supports digestion, boosts the immune system, and more.Garlic – Garlic tends to deteriorate more quickly if kept in a cold, moist environment. It’s best to store garlic in a dry area at room temperature. Keep it away from direct sunlight.
  2. Nuts – Cooler temperatures help nuts maintain their natural oils but can also diminish their flavors. If you regularly eat nuts, place them in an airtight container and put that in your pantry.
  3. Honey – Honey gets too thick if it’s refrigerated because low temperatures cause it to crystallize faster.
  4. Butternut squash – Moisture inside the refrigerator can greatly alter the quality of butternut squash. It’s best to keep it whole on the counter at room temperature. Once it’s cut, it can be stored in the refrigerator for three to four days or frozen for a whole year.
  5. Onion – Refrigerating onions can cause them to spoil quicker. Keep them in a cool, dark and dry place. Once cut, it’s best to keep them in an airtight container in the refrigerator.
  6. Pumpkin – Pumpkins need to “cure” in natural sunlight. This will help toughen their skin so that they stay fresh longer. If cured and kept properly, pumpkins can last up to six months.
  7. Olive oil – Refrigerating olive oil alters its color and consistency. However, it also deteriorates quickly when exposed to heat and sunlight. Keep it in a cool, dark and dry place instead of on the counter.
  8. Melon – Keep uncut and unripe melons on the counter. This allows them to ripen without altering the flavor. Once cut, keep melons in the refrigerator to maintain freshness.
  9. Potatoes – Potatoes contain starch, which will turn into sugar in low temperatures. This can diminish their quality and alter their flavor. Instead, keep potatoes in a burlap bag in an area away from direct sunlight. This also applies to sweet potatoes. Don’t wash your spuds if you won’t use them right away. (Related: Craving a sweet potato-based dinner? Try these 5 easy and nutritious recipes.)
  10. Coffee – Coffee beans or ground coffee will quickly take on the smell of other foods in the refrigerator. The moisture inside the refrigerator will also alter the flavor of coffee.
  11. Bread – If you’ll be eating a loaf of bread within a few days, don’t refrigerate it as doing so can change the natural state of the bread. You’ll end up with staler bread than if you just left it on the counter.
  12. Hot sauce – Though it’s not bad to store hot sauce in the refrigerator, there’s no real benefit to it. Instead, keep it in your pantry to free up space for foods that actually need to be refrigerated.
  13. Avocado – Avocados will achieve peak ripeness quicker when kept at room temperature.
  14. Peanut butter – Cooler temperatures will cause the oils in peanut butter to separate quickly. Instead, leave your peanut butter in the cupboard, especially if you’ll be eating it over the next nine months.
  15. Banana – Bananas need warmer temperatures to ripen. It’s better to leave them on the counter.
  16. Dried spices – The cold, moist environment in the refrigerator will ruin dried spices. It’s best to keep your spices in the cupboard.
  17. Dried fruits – Drying or dehydrating is done to remove moisture in foods so that bacteria can’t grow, which means you don’t have to worry about dried fruits going bad.
  18. Ketchup – The acidity in ketchup makes it safe to store at room temperature for about one month. If you’ll take longer than a month to use up a bottle, put it in the refrigerator.
  19. Pickled vegetables – Pickling is a method of food preservation that uses brine or vinegar. You don’t have to worry about pickled vegetables going bad. They are already preserved.
  20. Soy sauce – Thanks to fermentation, you can keep soy sauce in your cupboard for up to a year.
  21. Citrus fruits – Citrus fruits are tastier and juicier when kept on the counter. Just make sure you throw away those with mold since that can quickly spread to other fruits.
  22. Fresh herbs – Fresh herbs are best kept at room temperature with their stems submerged in water. Refrigerating them can cause them to wilt because of moisture.
  23. Tomatoes – Cold temperatures can make tomatoes go watery, whereas keeping them at room temperature ensures they maintain optimal flavor and juiciness.

Preparedness.news has more articles with tips on how to store food for when SHTF.

Divina Ramirez

Sources include:

AskAPrepper.com

DelightedCooking.com

Floratrex™ is a superior blend of 50 billion live and active cultures from 18 probiotic strains. It also contains prebiotics to help support strong gut health.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

One thought on “23 Foods you should never store in the fridge

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.