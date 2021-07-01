The greatest threat to humanity isn’t “covid,” but rather the Pandemic Virus Industrial Complex

Back in January, Jonathan Latham, PhD, coined the term “Pandemic Virus Industrial Complex” to describe one of the greatest existential threats to humanity.

As opposed to some “virus,” the biggest threat that humanity faces is the ever-encroaching system of fascist tyranny whereby corporations and government have merged and are now feeding off one another to perpetuate “health crises” for profit.

The Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “pandemic” is merely the latest example of this corrupt system, which “leverages money for private profit,” to quote Dr. Joseph Mercola.

“It includes philanthropic organizations that act as string-pullers, influencers and profit centers, the Defense Department, which is both a cash cow and a provocateur, academics, who provide public relations, and academic nonprofits that act as money launderers,” Mercola adds.

Because the Pandemic Virus Industrial Complex has an image to maintain, it strives to look respectable by pretending to be both beneficial and transparent. This is why academia, the philanthropic sector, and other “authoritative” entities are usually brought in to serve as cover.

“Together, they help obscure the real agenda under a veneer of respectability and public good,” Mercola warns.

“One of the latest propaganda tactics employed in an effort to shape public opinion and discourage inquisitiveness is to accuse all inquiries of being ‘anti-science.’”

How many “outbreaks” and “pandemics” will it take before people realize that they’re being lied to every single time?

Much like the military-industrial complex, the Pandemic Virus Industrial Complex includes an array of institutions and entities from a variety of sectors, all of which support one another to keep the illusion going for as long as possible.

In the case of the Chinese Virus, they have kept up the charade for more than a year as millions of gullible people have followed right along, wearing their masks and getting their injections as coerced by their overlords.

Latham describes the system that facilitates this process as “an interlocking set of corporations and other institutions who feed off and support each other with goods and services in a self-reinforcing way.”

“These nontraditional roles are intended to confuse and camouflage the various moving parts of what is a complex situation, thereby protecting the whole from scrutiny,” Latham says.

By now, most people recognize and understand that the Chinese Virus was man-made. It did not just pop up out of nowhere and magically transfer from bats to humans without some kind of tinkering in a lab.

The Pandemic Virus Industrial Complex, however, has done everything possible to obscure this truth from the public, even after it was revealed that communist China already had a “vaccine” ready for its emergence weeks before the first “case” appeared.

This type of thing has been tried before with SARS, MERS, Ebola, and many other “exotic” diseases that appeared out of nowhere, only to have the Pandemic Virus Industrial Complex swoop in with its solution. The difference is that this time it worked on a global scale.

Chernoh Bah documents much of this history in the book, “The Ebola Outbreak in West Africa: Corporate Gangsters, Multinationals & Rogue Politicians,” which highlights how “patient zero” in that particular false flag event was a fraud.

“The young boy died at 18 months of age, far too young to play with bats, and he was never diagnosed with Ebola,” Mercola explains.

“Neither was anyone in his family. The first recorded case of Ebola was actually found in Guinea, some three months after the little boy had died.”

According to Latham, this, too, was a “lab escape” scenario, as many of these “outbreaks” are. And as usual, following the money can almost always trace their true origins.

More of the latest news about plandemic deception can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

NoQreport.com

DrEddyMD.com

Related Posts