Polls reveal Gen Z make up the bulk of people refusing coronavirus vaccines

Amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, several polls have revealed that Gen Z refuses to get vaccinated and celebrities like actors, singers and talk show hosts continue to try and convince them to do so.

Fighting health freedom with fear

According to the results of various polls, Gen Z, made up of a younger group of Americans, refuses to take part in Big Pharma’s “experimental mass vax program.” In an attempt to change Gen Z’s minds, the White House and public health officials are resorting to fear-based warnings about how their refusal could cause SARS-CoV-2 mutations.

Despite the government’s fear-mongering, the decision to skip the jab makes sense.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), young adults ages 18 to 29, which includes Generation Z and some younger millennials, currently make up 22.5 percent of all coronavirus cases in the country. The figure is higher than any other age group and “disproportionately higher than their share of the population.”

But even though the group makes up a high percentage of cases, they make up only 0.5 percent of virus deaths.

Several polls have also revealed that people in this age group who declined vaccination have also increased over time. The shift is linked to the higher-than-expected rate of heart inflammation among people aged 16 to 24 who have had their second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The CDC reported that 323 cases of heart inflammation have been verified in people who received the Pfizer or Moderna coronavirus vaccine. The cases of myocarditis and pericarditis were mostly seen in teens and young adults between 12 and 39 years old and usually after the second vaccine dose.

Out of the 323 cases, 295 patients were discharged from the hospital, but nine remained hospitalized in the third week of June.

Dr. Kristen Sexson Tejtel, a cardiologist at Texas Children’s Hospital, said that symptoms of heart inflammation linked to the vaccine include chest pain or pressure and difficulty breathing. Tejtelv has treated people with the vaccine-related condition.

If you have received the vaccine and are experiencing similar symptoms, Tejtel recommends consulting a physician or going to the emergency room for evaluation since blood tests and heart imaging results can confirm the diagnosis.

Gen Z knows there’s no need to get the unauthorized shot

Back in March 2021, a poll by NBCLX and Morning Consult revealed that 26 percent of Gen Z adults didn’t want to get vaccinated. The figure has gone up significantly from five percent in March 2020 in a poll from the same organization.

According to another recent poll from STAT-Harris that documented Americans’ declining interest in the coronavirus vaccine for the past several months, more than 50 percent of 18- to 24-year-olds also don’t plan on getting vaccinated. (Related: The coronavirus pandemic is over, but the VACCINE pandemic is only just beginning.)

To convince Gen Zers, public health officials claim that if not enough people get vaccinated, America may be threatened by more mutations of the virus. But they don’t talk about vaccine “escape,” a well-documented phenomenon wherein the injections themselves may also trigger viral mutations.

As reported in several articles from The Lancet, NPR and others, the medical and scientific communities have yet to determine if and how many SARS-CoV-2 variants will emerge due to “waning immunity” after vaccination.

Despite these alleged dangers, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) reported on breaking research showing that 95 percent of people who recovered from coronavirus had “lasting immunity.” The study was conducted by researchers at the La Jolla Institute for Immunology.

According to the data, natural infection with the “highly survivable” virus “conferred not only a strong immune response but a persistent one.” The NIH insists that the data suggests that vaccine-induced immune responses will be just as good.

But other studies suggest otherwise.

Another study also shows coronavirus vaccines are ineffective for those with autoimmune diseases

Data from another study has found that COVID-19 vaccines aren’t effective for people with autoimmune diseases.

Estimates from the NIH and the American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association (AARDA) have revealed that at least 23.5 to 50 million Americans have autoimmune diseases such as:

Crohn’s disease

Lupus

Rheumatoid arthritis

Type 1 diabetes

Autoimmune diseases and medications used to help people with organ transplants can weaken someone’s immune system, which calls into question why public officials still insist on convincing everyone to get vaccinated.

The NIH is investigating a growing body of evidence that suggests that coronavirus vaccines are useless when administered to those with weakened immune systems. This means millions of Americans who are already vaccinated are experiencing “waning immunity” post-vaccination or had little to no immunity from the start.

It looks like Gen Zers are making the right decision, especially since data suggests that there are some risks from mass injections. Public officials must be more transparent and diligent about investigating coronavirus vaccines instead of resorting to fear-mongering.

Zoey Sky

