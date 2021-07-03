New research obliterates the entire justification behind vaccine passports, finding that public gatherings contribute NOTHING to the spread of covid

Many sports arenas, concert halls, theaters and other large event centers are pushing to require “vaccine passports” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), which they claim will keep everyone “safe.” The truth, however, at least according to science, is that public gatherings are zero risk when it comes to spreading the Chinese Virus.

New research out of the United Kingdom reveals that “no substantial outbreaks” occur when people come into close contact with one another, even in sizeable crowds. As it turns out, every person has a little thing called an immune system that, generally speaking, protects them against dying when out in public.

Other human beings are not walking disease vectors like Tony Fauci claims, and refusing to get injected or wear a mask is not going to kill grandma. It is what we have been saying all along, and science is only just now catching up with acceptance of the facts.

Researchers looked at 58,000 people who attended various large events and identified a mere 28 of them that were “potentially infectious at an event.” Another 17 were marked as “potentially infected at or around the time of the event.”

At the Brit Awards, for instance, 3,500 people were in attendance and not a single one tested positive for Chinese Germs. A Circus Nightclub event in Liverpool attended by nearly 7,000 people over two nights saw only 10 “cases.”

The World Snooker Championship, attended by more than 10,000 people over the course of 17 days, saw a mere six cases of the Wuhan Flu. And the FA Cup semi-final and final, along with the Carabao Cup final, attended by nearly 30,000 people, saw only eight cases.

The list goes on and on and all of them showed nearly the same results: Large crowds of tens of thousands of people are not spreading the Chinese Virus by any stretch of the imagination, so it is time to get back to normal.

Officials still having trouble breaking free from Branch Covidian cult

Despite clear-cut evidence proving that it is safe to live a normal life without fear of catching mystery viruses simply by spending time around other human beings, Nicholas Hytner and David Ross, the chief advisers of the Events Research Programme (ERP), which conducted the study, are hesitant to make a solid declaration about it.

In a statement, the two hemmed and hawed about how the findings, as crystal clear as they are, do “not make conclusive public health recommendations on the reopening of events at this stage.”

“Future public health measures need to adapt to prevailing levels and patterns of virus,” they added, suggesting that the research may have been conducted at a time when “outbreaks were low.”

The ERP is recommending “mitigation measures” such as forever mask-wearing as the “solution” to large crowds gathering, even though there is no actual problem with crowds gathering.

Completely ignoring the latest science showing that masks are harmful and useless, the ERP is playing political correctness, probably for a few gold stars from the government, by recommending frequent “testing” for the Chinese Virus as well as “social distancing” measures and other restrictions at large events.

A report put out by the ERP claims that unless these things are implemented, large crowds will create “increased pressure on pinch points,” whatever that is supposed to mean.

“Hard to get infected from something that doesn’t exist,” wrote one commenter at Zero Hedge.

“They just dialed the fake PCR test cycles down,” wrote another, pointing out that all last year the PCR tests were dialed up to produce endless false positives.

More related news about Chinese Virus deception can be found at Pandemic.news.

