Even the NYT admits covid vaccines don’t work against variants like Delta

The New York Times now admits that the original covid vaccines do not work against the current mutated form of the coronavirus. New research published in Nature states the obvious, that the Delta strain is able to bypass the antibodies produced by vaccination. This was the plan all along, to make people think they need vaccines and a booster shot every season to be “protected from the virus.” The vaccines are a dependency program, not a solution. They are being used as tools of dominion to control the population. Meanwhile, the best science for mounting a healthy immune response to an ever-changing lineage of coronaviruses is suppressed, censored.

The “fully vaccinated” have been saved, but are now falling ill to “Delta”

COVID cases and fatalities are reportedly falling around the United States, as government leaders tout the “effectiveness” of the covid-19 vaccines. Ironically, hospitals are still seeing plenty of sick people (fully vaccinated), with all the same symptoms of disease, yet it’s no longer labeled “covid-19.”

In the US, the current health crisis is now labeled “the Delta variant” as the vaccine-compliant come down with more symptoms of respiratory disease, spreading infections to the most vulnerable. Soon, the vaccine-compliant will be told to line up for more vaccines, and the cycle will continue, with a newly-named variant to advertise each season. The CDC data shows the delta variant is now the dominant Covid strain in the U.S, and half of all variant covid deaths are in the vaccinated.

The vaccines “save” our lives, even though we are told to come back for more doses to retain protection from our savior. The evolution of SARS-CoV-2 continues, because coronaviruses are known to mutate and remain endemic in the population; the mass vaccine campaign only puts pressure on the viruses to mutate.

Influenza cases and fatalities magically disappeared last year, and now covid-19 is being “eradicated by the vaccines,” but real-world sickness and hospitalization rates remain. The vaccinated are “saved” one season, but now they must submit to new vaccines because there is a new monster lurking in the unknown. The labels for the disease change, but the censorship, loss of rights, medical fraud and the government control remain. The mass vaccine programs have pressured the virus to mutate into its latest form, and it is doing what it knows best – taking advantage of malnourished hosts, whose immune systems have been weakened and suppressed by vaccines and other immune-suppressant drugs, food additives and other chemicals.

Vaccines are a perpetually failing science, propped up by years of medical fraud and deceit

Are vaccines remotely safe or effective? Adolph Hitler wrote about the “Big Lie” in Mein Kampf, an autobiographical manifesto written by the Nazi Party leader himself. He wrote, “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from the political, economic and/or military consequences of the lie. It thus becomes vitally important for the State to use all of its powers to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the State.”

The truth is unraveling before the eyes of the masses: The vaccines are a failed model of science, attenuating human immune cells to more readily succumb to the pathogens. As delta begins infecting the fully vaccinated, it’s clear that vaccines can make people more susceptible to severe illness, while putting pressure on new strains to mutate, infecting both the vaccinated and the unvaccinated. This truth does not even account for the more than 9,000 deaths and 500,000 adverse events that have been reported in the first seven months since these new coronavirus shots were rolled out. As more shots are “required” and marketed as the “solution,” these needless deaths and hospitalizations only increase, forcing the world to accept genocide as a yearly tradition. The lies have been repeated long enough, ultimately priming the population to accept the big lie – that the vaccines work, the unvaccinated are unfit for society, and the government should trample individual rights, forever.

Lance D Johnson

