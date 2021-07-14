Eric Clapton warns fans about covid vaccine dangers

Music legend Eric Clapton is speaking out about the horrors he is now having to endure thanks to his Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccination.”

In the following interview, Clapton reveals how the injection severely damaged his body, possibly forever. He explains how he is unsure what will happen with his upcoming fall tour if he is unable to use his hands as normal (watch around the 12:47 mark):

“I lost the use of my hands for about three weeks, so I thought I was in real trouble,” Clapton says. “And it was about that point that I was invited by Robin Monotti to talk about it because it was easy to say yes because I’ve realized that I wasn’t the only one who was suffering adverse reactions.”

While Clapton is once again able to use his hands, they still do not function anywhere close to normal. He is now forced to wear special gloves to protect them from hot and cold sensations.

“I can’t touch anything cold or hot, I have to use these (gloves) otherwise my hands will begin to burn and they’ll stay burnt all day,” he laments. “Whether or not I have gigs to do in the autumn, I know maybe vitamin D will help. There’s not much else that does other than being really careful.”

Clapton wants his fans to stop fighting about vaccines

All of this happened after Clapton received his second injection of one of the mRNA vaccines from either Pfizer or Moderna. Clapton was just following the “science,” and this is what happened to him.

Figuring out how he is going to play shows in the future has been a real challenge, not only because of the damage to his body but also the fractured mindset of his fans, some of whom support all injections and others of whom are skeptical of what the needles might do to them.

It is clear that Clapton suffered a serious adverse event from his covid injection, which is why he is now seeking a medical exemption from all future “boosters” or whatever else might come along in the name of science.

Not everyone agrees with Clapton’s perspective, of course, including mainstream news outlets that are saying he now holds an “anti-vaccination stance.”

To expect Clapton to embrace vaccines after what he has had to endure is lunacy, but that seems to be the overarching mindset of the pro-vaccine cult. One’s family members could all be in the grave from an injection and the pro-vaccine cultist would still line right up to get whatever new injection the government is pushing to support “science.”

Clapton appears to be done with all that, and is hopeful moving forward that people will learn to stop grappling over injections and instead support one another regardless of their stance on vaccination.

“mRNA is not a vaccination,” wrote one commenter at Citizen Free Press.

“This is a mass experiment to help forward what they see as ‘promising’ technology to cure disease, or it’s a more nefarious device for depopulation. Take it and know there is no going back, no cure. Maybe they can fix you in 10 years with more mRNA jabs.”

Another pointed out that he believes Clapton is the greatest guitarist of all time and that whatever his political affiliation, he wishes Clapton the best.

“The only thing Eric is guilty of is trusting government, any and all governments,” this person wrote. “I hope he recovers and I sincerely wish him well.”

More related news about vaccine damage from Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) injections can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

CitizenFreePress.com

NME.com

DrEddyMD.com

Related Posts