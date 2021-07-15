NYTimes publishes research showing that COVID-19 vaccines don’t have any protective effect against the new Delta variant … so why should vaccines be mandatory?

The Biden regime continues to push Americans to get a COVID-19 vaccine as others not in government — but who would clearly like to ‘run things’ — push for Americans to be forced to take them.

In recent days, the regime even floated the notion of sending teams door-to-door, ostensibly to ‘educate’ unvaccinated Americans about why they should get the jab. Left unsaid is how, exactly, these teams would know who among us is and is not vaccinated.

“If you’re not vaccinated, you should be concerned,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s leading immunologist, said during a Sunday interview on ABC’s “This Week.”

“We know from extensive experience, not only in our own country, here in the United States, but in other countries, that the vaccines that we are using work extremely well against the Delta variant, particularly in preventing advanced disease that would lead to hospitalization and likely death in some circumstances,” he continued.

“That’s the reason why we’re very concerned, is that we have some sort of a schism between some states and some areas that have a very low level of vaccination, which is really unfortunate because we want to make sure those people are protected for their own safety and their own life, but that of their family in their community,” Fauci added.

But according to a report in The New York Times, current U.S.-made vaccines are not effective against this Delta variant:

The researchers looked at blood samples from 103 people who had been infected with the coronavirus. Delta was much less sensitive than Alpha to samples from unvaccinated people in this group, the study found.

One dose of vaccine significantly boosted the sensitivity, suggesting that people who have recovered from Covid-19 still need to be vaccinated to fend off some variants.

The team also analyzed samples from 59 people after they had received the first and second doses of the AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.

Blood samples from just 10 percent of people immunized with one dose of the AstraZeneca or the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines were able to neutralize the Delta and Beta variants in laboratory experiments. But a second dose boosted that number to 95 percent. There was no major difference in the levels of antibodies elicited by the two vaccines.

“A single dose of Pfizer or AstraZeneca was either poorly or not at all efficient against Beta and Delta variants,” the researchers wrote.

So it’s like this: Fauci is pushing Americans to continue to get vaccinated, in particular, to guard against this new variant, but research (doesn’t he get this stuff too?) indicates that the vaccines he is pushing everyone to get are not effective against the new strain.

Not everyone is out of their minds on this. Former NY Times correspondent, author, and COVID-19 data tracker Alex Berenson knows what’s going on.

“A reminder: area under the curve is what matters for efficacy. Judging vaccines on two good months (or two bad weeks post-first dose) is a mistake. We are nowhere near knowing how well and how long these work. Which is why they shouldn’t be mandated. That, and the side effects,” noted the researcher over the weekend.

But mandates are what others are pushing (and honestly Fauci would order it if he could).

“It is time to impose vaccine mandates and passports. The Covid-19 vaccines continue to perform extraordinarily well, but the rate of infection is worsening in unvaccinated populations. The Delta variant is offering a sobering reminder that the pandemic has faded in much of the country but certainly not ended,” CNN political analyst Julian Zelizer argued last week in a column.

This vaccine mandate madness is not conducive to a free country.

JD Heyes

Sources include:

CNN.com

NYTimes.com

BizPacReview.com

Vaccines.news

Published by dreddymd

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin)

