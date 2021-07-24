 
7 Clever uses for potassium permanganate, a versatile survival tool

Survival kits should include tools and resources that can be used for a variety of purposes and situations. One such tool is potassium permanganate. This chemical compound combines manganese oxide ore with potassium hydroxide, and its four oxygen atoms are essential to its applicability in survival situations.

Read on to learn about potassium permanganate and how to use it for survival. (h/t to ModernSurvivalOnline.com)

What is potassium permanganate?

Potassium permanganate was first developed as a disinfectant in the mid-1800s. Since then, it has been widely used in laboratory and chemical industry settings. It is especially useful because it is a powerful oxidizer and also has potent antiseptic properties.

Global Healing Center's Selenium supplement is plant-derived, highly bioavailable, and made from 100% organic materials to support your body naturally.Potassium permanganate appears as a crystal, which is similar in size and shape to coarse salt. This compound comes in a deep, purple color. When dissolved in water, it will take on a purple, pink or almost black color depending on the concentration.

And despite its strong oxidizing characteristics, potassium permanganate doesn’t create toxic byproducts. This is also why it’s widely used in medicine and in the production or refinement of other chemicals.

Potassium permanganate is generally considered safe as far as strong oxidizers go. When it comes into contact with skin, it will leave a brown stain that’s both tough to remove and extremely dark.

But even though potassium permanganate is considered safe, you could hurt yourself if you don’t pay attention when using it or if you don’t use it properly. It can also pose a health hazard when inhaled or ingested in high concentrations.

Here are the side effects of prolonged or unsafe exposure to potassium permanganate:

  • Inhalation – Sore throat, breathing difficulties, lung edema
  • Ingestion – Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, lowered blood pressure
  • Eye contact – Inflammation and/or corrosion of eye tissue, permanent eye damage
  • Skin contact – Irritation, tingling sensations, burns

Contact poison control specialists if urgent care is needed. For skin and eye contact, immediately remove all of your clothes and eyewear or contact lenses before flushing your skin or eyes with running water for 15 minutes.

In case of inhalation, go somewhere open and with fresh air. Monitor for breathing difficulties. In case of ingestion, drink large quantities of water. Do not induce vomiting.

To avoid unsafe exposure to the compound, wear gloves, goggles and face masks when handling it.

Survival uses for potassium permanganate

Here are some of the ways you can use potassium permanganate in a survival situation:

  1. Disinfectant – Mix potassium permanganate with water to make a simple, all-purpose disinfectant. It’s also particularly hostile against the bacterium that causes cholera, an acute diarrheal illness caused by the ingestion of contaminated food and water. You can use it to disinfect wounds and all sorts of surfaces. The solution should be a proper purple color.
  2. Fungicide – You can use the same potassium permanganate and water mixture to treat fungal infections on your hands and feet and to rid your gear of fungi. Just soak the affected area in the solution for 10 minutes or longer.
  3. Treatment for skin infections – Potassium permanganate also makes a safe treatment for persistent skin infections, such as dermatitis, pemphigus and impetigo. To avoid adverse side effects, take care to only add enough potassium permanganate to water that it turns no darker than a dark pink or light purple color. Dab the solution onto the affected area and apply a compress soaked in the solution if needed.
  4. Water purification – Potassium permanganate can purify water for drinking. But this must be done with proper care and attention since using too high a concentration of the compound can make water toxic quickly. Add enough potassium permanganate to water until it barely turns pink. Give it around half an hour or more before drinking. (Related: Water is life: 10 Ways to purify water when SHTF.)
  5. Fruit and vegetable wash – Rid your fresh fruits and vegetables of harmful pathogens by washing them with a potassium permanganate solution. After washing, rinse them with fresh water to remove residues from the solution, which shouldn’t be darker than a medium purple color.
  6. Firestarter – Potassium permanganate makes a great firestarter. Place the compound on a small tile or ceramic dish. Then, drop glycerin onto the potassium permanganate and quickly stand back. The compound should start to smoke momentarily before bursting into a purplish flame.
  7. Snow marker – Use purple or pink solutions made from potassium permanganate to mark your trail in the snow. You can even use potassium permanganate solutions to “write” SOS messages that can easily be seen by aerial rescuers.

Potassium permanganate is highly reactive. Therefore, you need to store it safely and properly to ensure that it maintains its efficacy and that you don’t suffer any adverse effects or accidents from using it in the future.

Keep it in an opaque, lidded container made from steel, aluminum, glass or ceramic. Keep it in a dry area away from direct sunlight and sources of heat.

Follow Preparedness.news to learn more about other compounds with several clever uses for when SHTF.

Divina Ramirez

Sources include:

ModernSurvivalOnline.com

Healthline.com

Floratrex™ is a superior blend of 50 billion live and active cultures from 18 probiotic strains. It also contains prebiotics to help support strong gut health.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.